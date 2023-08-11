Survey results: Workplace integrity more important than pay

The region’s best workplaces are honest and ethical, with managers who care about their employees.

Workers say they like being appreciated and that their jobs are meaningful.

Statements such as “This company operates by strong values,” “My manager cares about my concerns,” and “I feel included at this company” ranked high in Energage surveys submitted by employees for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s 2023 Top Workplaces awards.

Leadership also sets Atlanta’s top workplaces apart from others, with 78% of survey respondents expressing confidence in top management.

Of the survey respondents, 79% agreed, “This company motivates me to give my very best at work,” and 80% said, “My manager helps me learn and grow.”

An employee from Progressive Insurance, a top five large workplace, said the manager is “always looking for ways to increase my knowledge and skill set.”

Workers also appreciated the flexibility to balance work and personal life (76%), and 78% said they would highly recommend their company to others.

An employee with LexisNexis Risk Solutions, a top large workplace, said: “I love the flexibility of being a remote employee. This has greatly enhanced my work/life balance.”

This year’s top workplaces survey represents 332 companies with 98,150 employees in the greater Atlanta area. To be included in Top Workplaces, at least 35% of a company’s Atlanta workforce had to participate in the Energage survey.

Employees ranked statements on a positivity scale using either paper surveys or an online application, and their answers were used for to form rankings of the large, midsize, and small workplaces.

The employee engagement survey consisted of 24 questions dealing with workplace culture, including:

Alignment and connection: company values, being informed, working at full potential

company values, being informed, working at full potential Performance: being able to share new ideas, having managers who know what’s going on

being able to share new ideas, having managers who know what’s going on Coaching and engagement: being supported and mentored, and being motivated and loyal

being supported and mentored, and being motivated and loyal Leadership: confidence in company leaders

confidence in company leaders Basics: pay, benefits, flexibility, training, expectations

Employees ranked issues of “connectedness” — feeling appreciated and included — and “alignment” — the company operates by strong values and is going in the right direction — as most important to them.

Less critical were pay and benefits. For example, 58% gave high marks to “My benefits package is good compared to others in this industry” and “My pay is fair for the work I do.”

More than half of the participants (59%) said they had not considered searching for a better job in the past month.