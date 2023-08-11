Three of AJC’s Top Workplaces have ranked in all 13 annual surveys

Throughout the economic twists and turns of the past 13 years, three Atlanta-area companies have consistently earned a spot as AJC Top Workplaces.

Employees of Woodward Academy, the CPA firm of Smith & Howard, and property investment firm Transwestern Commercial Services of Georgia have responded to our annual survey that their bosses are essentially getting it right.

In addition, two others — Moore Colson CPAs and Advisors and Henssler Financial — have been honored all 13 years for exceeding standards for what it means to be a top workplace, according to Energage, the AJC’s survey partner.

For the newspaper’s 2023 ranking, a record 7,998 companies were nominated or asked to participate by employees and community members. Of those nominated, 332 companies, with 98,438 workers in the region, participated.

Any public, private, nonprofit or governmental employer with at least 50 workers in the 17-county metro region was eligible. Rankings were based on employee feedback scores.

The 2023 top 175 includes 25 large companies, out of 33 participants with 500 or more employees in the region; 71 midsize companies, out of 115 with 150-499 employees; and 79 small companies, out of 181 with 149 or fewer employees, according to Energage.

This year’s honorees were recognized at an awards ceremony August 10 at Coca-Cola Roxy.

Overall, 76.8% of participants said they believe their company is moving in the right direction, with 67.9% saying they felt well-informed about important decisions at the company, and 58.2% responding their benefits package was good compared to what is offered by others in their industry.

Bob Helbig, media partnership director for Energage, said the survey results show employees continue to look for flexibility with remote work, variable hours and other benefits they enjoyed during the pandemic.

“Employers are looking to maximize productivity, and they are increasingly expecting workers back in the office,” Helbig said. “While there is no perfect formula, the best workplaces are having open conversations and striking compromises on what works best for everyone. Employers who don’t consider meeting the needs of workers risk losing them to companies that will.”

This year, the AJC also asked what companies are doing to encourage workplace policies that support diversity, equity and inclusion.

Energage sent an optional questionnaire to all 2023 winners so they could to share how they’ve implemented DEI ideas. Twenty-eight responded to questions about recruiting and hiring, compensation and benefits, professional development, employee involvement, and visible commitment.

Energage gave each company a score based on its responses to the questionnaire. Transwestern, a top-10 midsize company, came out on top. Sixteen others also had standout DEI scores.

The AJC again gave a nod to company leaders whose employees said they are true standouts. Five of these individuals are recognized in each of the three size categories.

Each year, Atlanta’s top workplaces are chosen by employees through a scientific survey process. The list is a powerful tool for job seekers, current employees and employers looking to improve workplace practices. It offers a glimpse into the best practices of Atlanta’s most successful companies, and provides insight into what it takes to attract and retain top talent in a highly competitive environment.

The survey presents employees with a series of statements tested to ensure they accurately gauge the respondents’ true feelings about their workplace. The employers are rated against others in their size category and are ranked solely on survey responses.

To be included, Energage required responses from at least 35% of a company’s Atlanta-based employees.