Atlanta Journal-Constitution taking nominations for 2023 Top Workplaces

Metro Atlanta’s economy had its second-best June on record, adding 20,600 jobs, according to the Georgia Department of Labor.
“A broad range of sectors saw businesses hiring, including corporate and tech jobs, finance, transportation, warehousing and entertainment,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Michael E. Kanell wrote.
If you’re looking to add to your ranks, participation in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Top Workplaces, now in its 13th year, is one of the best ways to not only find out where your strengths are but also to help get the word out about how happy your employees are.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is seeking nominations for its annual Top Workplaces. It’s a chance to hear from your employees on how much they enjoy going to work and for you to show off all the ways you support your staff and customers.
“Whether it’s our commitment to our people, a commitment to our clients, or a commitment to the communities we work in, we work tirelessly to meet our obligations,” said Greg Hunsberger, chief operating officer for planning and technology at Brasfield & Gorrie, 2022′s top large workplace.
Every year, thousands of employees from area businesses are surveyed by the Journal-Constitution’s partner, Energage, at no cost. Energage conducts Top Workplaces surveys in 61 markets and surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations last year.
Top employers are recognized not only at a special event, but also in a print section and an online directory at ajc.com/top-workplaces.
In the latest survey, one employee of top small workplace Crisp, Inc., wrote, ““ have learned so much in the short amount of time I’ve been here, and I love that I get to keep learning daily.”
Last year, 304 companies participated in the survey, out of 4,219 nominated as the region’s best workplaces. Nearly 43,000 employees responded to the surveys.
Based on employee feedback, Top Workplaces named 175 companies as the best places to work for 2022. Brasfield & Gorrie, Supreme Lending Southeast Region, and Crisp, Inc., were the top companies in the large, medium, and small categories, respectively.
The AJC Top Workplaces recognizes leaders and companies that excel in training, benefits, and direction in the 17-county metro region.
Eligible counties are Cherokee, Bartow, Carroll, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Coweta, Hall, Henry, Paulding, Rockdale, and Walton.
To nominate a company, go to ajc.com/TWPnominate. For more information about the program, call 404-526-2620 or email advertising@ajc.com. The deadline for nominations is Sept. 16.
About the Author