What employees say makes Arrow a top workplace

Arrow Exterminators, the AJC’s top large workplace for 2023, takes pride in being a big company with a family atmosphere. In the competitive pest control business, that family culture is, “by far, our largest competitive advantage,” CEO Emily Thomas Kendrick said.

We asked key employees about issues closest to their hearts: working conditions, opportunities for advancement and the need for a work-life balance. Here are their comments, followed by anonymous feedback from employees who participated in the annual workplace survey and completed the statement: “I love Arrow because …”

Wallace Taylor

Taylor has worked at Atrrow since August 2010. He worked as a commercial service professional for 10 years before becoming a commercial service center manager in Tucker.

What makes this a good workplace?

“They go out of their way to make sure you’re as comfortable as possible. They care more about you as a person, and that makes it a safe space for me. I have been in the pest control industry for over 20 years, 14 of them being here at Arrow, and it’s the most diverse I’ve seen at any pest control company. As it says in Arrow’s DEI statement, everyone gets a shot. I love it.”

Have you had opportunities to advance?

“Yes. The conversation is and has always been preparing the bench. Meaning as we grow, we prepare personnel to fill positions. I went through the service center manager training academy. This program gives you six months of training, preparing you for the next step, and it has worked wonders for me. I am always eyeing the next step on the ladder, and Arrow has made that obtainable.”

How do they encourage you to have a good work/life balance?

“They have extended our paid holidays to nine, plus two additional floating holidays that are to be used for any reason you like. The encouragement is to complete your tasks to be able to get home in time for family, as well as use your weekends for good family time. I had to learn to spend more time, as I am from a generation of work, work, work. I recall passing Emily Thomas Kendrick, our CEO, on the road one weekend while working, and she sent me a message shortly afterward and said: ‘Why are you out here working? Get home to your family.’ One of the best feelings I’ve gotten at any workplace.”

Viral Desai

Credit: Special to The AJC Credit: Special to The AJC

Desai joined Arrow in 2012 as a residential service professional. He has participated in training, development and leadership programs and has received internal promotions. He has had supervisory roles during his time at the company and is currently a service professional mentor for Arrow Academy. Desai has been nominated twice for pest control technician of the year, sponsored by the National Pest Management Association.

What makes this a good workplace?

“The collaborative work environment, supportive team, and family culture make Arrow a great place to work. This is, in part, due to diversity being a big foundation of the company. Everyone, no matter race, gender, color or creed, gets an equal and fair opportunity to be successful in the workplace and industry. Additionally, Arrow Exterminators is committed to giving back to our local communities and charities, like Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Special Olympics, March of Dimes and many more. This gives me a great sense of pride to be a part of this amazing organization.”

Have you had opportunities to advance?

“Yes, I have had opportunities to advance in my career at Arrow through training and development programs, leadership opportunities, and internal promotions. Not only have I had the chance to advance my professional career, but my son, Jay Desai, was a recipient of the third annual E. Raymond Crim 3rd Scholarship Program. He is now completing his Bachelor of Science in biology and will be pursuing his doctorate in physical therapy. The company encourages employees to pursue their career goals by providing resources such as mentorship, coaching and constant hands-on training. I am one of the proud mentors within the company.”

How do they encourage you to have a good work/life balance?

“Arrow values the well-being of its employees and encourages a healthy work/life balance through flexible scheduling of our own work and paid time off policies. The company offers programs such as health insurance, paid holidays, wellness initiatives and stress management resources to support employee well-being. I appreciate the company’s commitment to minimizing work-related stress by promoting time management, effective communication and goal-setting skills.”

Alyson Gilleland

Credit: Special to The AJC Credit: Special to The AJC

Gilleland started with Arrow in August of 2009 as an administrative professional and then office manager in the East Cobb service center. She was promoted to vice president of Arrow University in 2020. Gilleland is active in the pest control industry, serving as a member of the Georgia Pest Control Association.

What makes this a good workplace?

“First and foremost is our culture. We may be a large company, but we treat each other like family. We celebrate life’s ups and downs with each other and cheer each other on, no matter where you work in the company. It doesn’t feel like a job when you love the people and the work you do. We’re always rewarded and recognized for our contributions through big things like reward trips but also smaller things like challenge coins. We’re also active members of the communities that we live and serve in. Our service centers have helped homeless shelters, animal shelters, food pantries, veterans and so many more. I hear so often from new team members: ‘How is it possible that everyone is this happy?’”

Have you had opportunities for advancement?

“I started as a customer care department team member in our East Cobb service center. When I started, I was just looking for a steady job and something that gave benefits. Three years in, I was given the opportunity to join the Arrow University team to help develop customer care training. During that time, I was also given the opportunity to take the Georgia certified operator exam and become an approved speaker in the state of Georgia. As time went on and as my skills developed, I began creating technical training and additional e-learning courses outside of customer care. Eventually, I was given the opportunity to lead the Arrow University team and went from training manager to director of Arrow University, and now vice president of Arrow University. The company also encouraged me to pursue my certified professional in talent development certification through the Association of Talent Development, which was one of the greatest things I’ve done for my professional development.”

How do they encourage you to have a good work/life balance?

What I’ve personally seen encouraged is that there are certain life circumstances that take precedence over work. I’m given the opportunity to not miss my son’s school events, to be present with my family when I need to be, and to be an employee, wife and mother at the same time. During my nearly 14 years with Arrow, I’ve gone through some of the best times and worst times of my life. I’ve been given the opportunity to live in those moments without worrying about my responsibilities and instead given nothing but grace and support during times of celebration or grief.”

Anonymous responses

Here are a few anonymous responses to the statement, “I love my job because ...”

“Ability to grow, great leadership, strong values, and positive environment.”

“Ability to share my views.”

“All my co-workers and the company treat you as family and are always there when you need help.”

“Allows me to teach, grow and use my skills to impact others.”

“Arrow allows me to be me. It feels more like a family than a job.”

”Arrow always takes care of their employees.”

“Employees always come first in the decision-making.”

“Arrow has been the best company I have ever worked for. I enjoy working with our team members and our customers. Our consistent growth offers peace of mind that my position is stable.”

“Arrow is all about family, and that is extremely important. They give a lot back to their employees, and Arrow promotes from within.”

“I get to solve problems and meet a lot of wonderful people.”

“I get satisfaction in what I do. I have great support from my manager -- plus the company is very family-oriented.”

“Arrow’s culture has allowed me to be myself and be open to new ideas to help me succeed in my position.”

“Autonomy, fair pay, feeling valued.”

“I get to train new employees, as well as assist current employees with problem-solving.”

“Of the continuity and innovation displayed by management.”

“Of my teammates.”

“It is challenging, rewarding and personally satisfying.”

“I know I matter, and the work I do means something, not only to my managers but also to my customers.”

Note: Some responses were edited for brevity.