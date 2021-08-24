A culture of appreciation boosts performance

How to get appreciation right

So, how can managers and senior leaders express appreciation to their employees? It doesn’t have to be expensive or elaborate. Appreciation can mean different things to different people, but it should always be sincere and authentic. Consider these tips:

Show appreciation often and generously — but most importantly — be authentic.

Celebrate completed projects, significant milestones and innovative ideas.

Recognize each success at the highest level possible.

Give specific credit to the individual(s) or team involved.

If employee feedback inspired the action, be sure to make it loud and clear.

It’s more than just a pat on the back

To feel fully engaged in the organization, employees need to know their work is appreciated and important. It’s more than just a pat on the back from a supervisor. They want to hear from peers, managers and leaders as well. Sure, appreciation lets your employees know when they’ve done a good job. It’s also what makes them enjoy their work and feel motivated to perform at their best. And they know it when they feel it.

Doug Claffey is founder and chief strategy officer at Energage, a Philadelphia-based employee survey firm. Energage is The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s survey partner for Top Workplaces. View The AJC 2021 Top Workplaces Ranking at www.ajc.com/top-workplaces.