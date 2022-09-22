You can now play as Ted Lasso in FIFA video game

Apple TV+’s hit comedy about a motley English soccer team and their American coach will cross over into the FIFA 23 simulation video game on Sept. 30, EA Sports announced Wednesday.

Gamers will be able to choose manager Ted Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, in career mode or play as AFC Richmond, featuring Roy Kent, Jamie Tartt, Sam Obisanya and Dani Rojas, as part of the “Rest of The World” league in Kick Off, Online Friendlies and Online Seasons.