You can now play as Ted Lasso in FIFA video game

Ted Lasso and the AFC Richmond soccer club are joining the video game world.EA Sports announced the fictional team and characters will be part of FIFA 23 as of Sept. 30.Gamers will be able to choose manager Ted Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, in career mode.You can also play as AFC Richmond, including as Jamie Tartt, played by Phil Dunster.You can also play as Roy Kent, portrayed by Brett Goldstein

By Kate Feldman, New York Daily News
1 hour ago
“Ted Lasso” and the show’s fictional AFC Richmond soccer club are getting into the video game world.

Apple TV+’s hit comedy about a motley English soccer team and their American coach will cross over into the FIFA 23 simulation video game on Sept. 30, EA Sports announced Wednesday.

Gamers will be able to choose manager Ted Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, in career mode or play as AFC Richmond, featuring Roy Kent, Jamie Tartt, Sam Obisanya and Dani Rojas, as part of the “Rest of The World” league in Kick Off, Online Friendlies and Online Seasons.

AFC Richmond’s home stadium, Nelson Road, will also be available in the video game.

“It is so … cool to be in FIFA. I’m not sure this is going to help dispel the CGI rumors but (it’s) totally worth it,” Brett Goldstein, who plays the foul-mouthed Roy Kent, said in a statement.

“I look forward to beating my nephew in a game with me as Roy Kent and him as Jamie Tartt. He’s gonna be furious.”

“Ted Lasso,” which co-stars Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt, Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed, Toheeb Jimoh and Cristo Fernández, recently took home four Emmy awards, including outstanding comedy series.

