Woodruff CEO tells Monica Pearson why she believes women can have it all

She’s just a small-town girl — with a handful of groundbreaking titles on her resume. Hala Moddelmog, who grew up in Hartwell, is the CEO of the Woodruff Arts Center and this week’s guest on The Monica Pearson Show.

Moddelmog, an alumna of Georgia Southern and the University of Georgia, was also the first CEO and president of an international food chain, Church’s Chicken (you have her to thank for the biscuits). She was CEO and president of Susan G. Komen, and the first CEO and president of the 160-year-old Metro Atlanta Chamber.

But it’s not all work and no play for Moddelmog. The wife, mother and grandmother loves spending time with her family, especially on the lake, where, at age 68, she still enjoys water skiing and other competitive activities.