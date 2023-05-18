With fatherhood, Atlanta rapper Deante’ Hitchcock unlocked a new strength

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

“(Love is) not just gonna always feel like roses,” Hitchcock said. “There’s going to be clouds and there’s going to be days where you feel like you’re on cloud nine. It’s ups and downs, but it’s about choosing the person to go through those ups and downs with, and that’s what we have.”

The couple met roughly nine years ago through a mutual friend. Hitchcock attended Georgia Southern University at the time, and Lenika, his girlfriend, attended the University of Georgia. They welcomed their son Otto Saint Hitchock in January 2022. Hitchock said their love has grounded him throughout his career. ”How I Met Your Mother” was the initial name for the album before it was switched to the current title.

The 30-year-old Riverdale native’s foray into rapping started as a teen under the direction of his uncle Marlon Hitchcock, who co-wrote TLC’s “No Scrubs.” His uncle helped nurture his passion for rapping and he hasn’t stopped since then. Hitchcock first captured the ears of many hip-hop fans with a guest verse on Dreamville’s 2019 compilation album “Revenge of the Dreamers III” (which was nominated for best rap album at the 2020 Grammy awards). The following year, he released his debut album “Better.”

The album introduced a wider audience to Hitchcock’s admirable penchant for praising Black women. He says they’re “the strongest people in the world” and honors their experiences (just listen to “Growing Up/Mother God” in its entirety). Last year, the rapper launched the Mother God Project, which assisted 100 women in Atlanta with the training and resources to start their own businesses.

After his parents divorced when he was 9, Hitchcock, his mom and younger brother bounced around a lot and often lived with his aunties. He said growing up with his mom and aunties helped him discover his vulnerable side in his music and personal life.

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

“Most of the women in my life have been through more than I have, and they still have the same loving personality without letting the world change them at all,” he said. “And they can give life as well, so that just unlocked a whole different layer for me after I saw my girl giving birth.”

Becoming a parent taught Hitchcock the power of vulnerability and being gentle with himself and others.

“If my son falls down today, I’m gonna look at him, but it would be expected of me to not go over there and rush over to him and be like, oh I got you. I’d be like, no, get yourself up, dust yourself off. I feel like that’s what the men in our life try to instill in us, but at the same time, I feel like vulnerability is strength too. ... It’s ok to cry. It’s ok to let these things out. It’s ok to talk about how you feel or whatever to express it.”

“May 26th” is the closing song on “Once Upon a Time.” It’s the song that came quickest to Hitchcock because he wrote it immediately after he learned he’d be a father. He needed an outlet to process the life-changing moment.

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

“It was a lot of pain, happiness, anxiety and wondering what are we gonna do because at the same time like we ain’t super old,” Hitchcock said. “We ain’t got this figured out or nothing like that. So we’re still trying to figure out our own personal stuff and our own lives and everything. ... We have to set the foundation for his life and to not grow up and be a serial killer. ... That’s a crazy responsibility for anybody.”