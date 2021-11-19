Where to find a free Thanksgiving meal in metro Atlanta

When: Distribution times vary Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A full schedule can be found at nfcchelp.org/thanksgiving-food-distribution.

Where: St. David’s Episcopal Church, 1015 Old Roswell Road, Roswell.

Info: nfcchelp.org, 770-640-0399

DeKalb County

Those in DeKalb County can visit a variety of locations Saturday to pick up a free 20-pound Thanksgiving meal box. A total of 4,000 boxes are first-come, first-served and will include items such as eggs, fruits, vegetables and chicken.

The food distribution is part of the county’s COVID-19 response. Locations include James R. Hallford Stadium in Clarkston and six area churches. All locations are drive-thru and no proof of residency is required.

Times: 9 a.m. until gone

Where: Locations in Clarkston, Decatur, Stonecrest, Stone Mountain, Tucker and Atlanta. See addresses on the DeKalb County website (dekalbcountyga.gov) .

Info: dekalbcountyga.gov, 404-371-2000

Gwinnett County

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a free Thanksgiving giveaway drive-thru Monday in partnership with the Atlanta Community Food Bank and Perdue, among others. Supplies are first-come, first-serve and no prior registration is required.

Times: Noon-5 p.m. or until gone

Where: Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville

Info: facebook.com/gwinnettsheriff, 770-619-6500

Feeding GA Families

Every Monday evening, this Atlanta-based organization offers a drive-thru pantry program for people in need. On Monday, additional food bags will be available at a drive-thru Thanksgiving meal event. These free bags will include Thanksgiving-specific goods as well as fruits and vegetables, and there will be enough to serve approximately 200 families.

There’s no prior registration or eligibility required, but individuals or families must be present in order to receive a box. Feeding GA Families can cater to gluten-free preferences or other food allergies.

Times: 6-8 p.m.

Where: 2514 W. Point Ave., Atlanta

Info: feedinggafamilies.org/thanksgiving

The Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta

The Salvation Army’s annual Thanksgiving meal is served in downtown Atlanta on Thanksgiving Day. No prior registration is required.

Times: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Red Shield Services, 469 Marietta St. N.W., Atlanta

Info: salvationarmyatlanta.org, 404-486-2700

East Point Thanksgiving Brunch

Hosted by Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham, the city of East Point’s third annual Thanksgiving Brunch requires no prior registration. The event on Thanksgiving Day is a partnership with Chick-fil-A of East Point and 100 Black Men of Atlanta, among others.

People can expect to dine inside or outside and enjoy live entertainment.

In addition to food, people can drop off donations for a winter coat drive. Necessities include blankets, socks, jackets and toiletries.

Times: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: East Point First Mallalieu United Methodist Church, 2777 East Point St., East Point

Info: eastpointcity.org/event/thanksgiving-brunch, 404-270-7091

Through the holidays

These organizations continue to offer meals and food pantries regularly during the holiday season.

MUST Ministries

Meals are served at the Loaves and Fishes Community Kitchen at 55 Elizabeth Church Road in Marietta every day for lunch. Admittance to the Elizabeth Inn shelter is required for breakfast and dinner service.

MUST Ministries also hosts mobile food pantries. There will be food distributions in Marietta, Atlanta and Kennesaw through November and December. A full calendar of mobile pantry operations can be found at mustministries.org/mobile-pantry. Operations will halt on Christmas.

For more information, people are encouraged to call their closest program services center, which can be found at mustministries.org/get-help. People should bring a form of identification and a Social Security card if possible.

Atlanta Community Food Bank

There are a variety of food pantries and distribution sites open throughout the holiday season.

For a full map of partnering food banks and mobile pantries in and around Atlanta, visit acfb.org/get-help. People can also text “FINDFOOD” (COMIDA for Spanish) to 888-976-2232.

Open Hand Atlanta

Specializing in prepared meals and programs that emphasize access to healthy food, Open Hand primarily assists low-income seniors and medically eligible clients with free meal delivery services tailored to their needs.

Not everyone is eligible for free meal delivery services, but people can get more information by contacting the Open Hand client services department at 404-872-6947.

Meals on Wheels Atlanta

Focused on providing food assistance to people with physical or financial challenges, which typically means community seniors, Meals on Wheels Atlanta serves its clients through the holiday season.

In order to sign up someone in need, people should contact a program most accessible to them. A full database of participating organizations can be found at mealsonwheelsamerica.org/signup/find-programs.

If you know of other nonprofits not listed offering food and holiday meal-related volunteer opportunities in November or December, please contact us at coveringpovertysite@gmail.com.

