Where can I find it: organ restoration, fur coat work, pickled walnuts

Q: I have my grandmother’s pump organ. I would like to find someone in the Atlanta area who could restore it. Please let me know if there is such a business. Thanks. — Dolores Trimiew, email

A: Yes, Dolores, there is such a business. In fact, Pump Organ Restorations is located in Acworth. You can reach the owner, Rod Fudge, at 770-595-3537 or by emailing rod@pumporganrestorations.com. His website, pumporganrestorations.com, contains lots of information about the restoration process along with photos of former projects.

Q: A number of years ago, my husband purchased a beautiful mink coat for me. In the past several years, I have not been able to wear the coat because of the warm winter weather. I would like to have it restyled into a jacket so that I can get more use from it in our current climate. — Esther Worthington, Stockbridge

A: Esther, you can contact Alec Alexander at Atlanta Furs, 1099 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta, 404-875-3335. The shop has been in business since 1955, and Alexander took over from his father in the 1970s. A number of his clients want to have their fur coats altered to accommodate more contemporary styles or the South’s mild winters. For instance, he’ll take the ankle-length fur belonging to a client from the Northeast, shorten it to a jacket, and make a vest from the excess. His client walks away with two new pieces. Atlanta Furs is open by appointment only, and services include repair, storage and cleaning. Check out www.atlantafurs.net for more information.

Q: I am hoping you can help me find pickled walnuts in the Marietta area. I am a long-time reader who depends on you, and my Sunday read is your column first. Thank you for all your searching. — Eloise S. Pino, email

A: Thank you so much for reading, Eloise. You’ll find Opies Pickled Walnuts, a British culinary tradition, for $10.99 a jar at Taste of Britain, 73 S. Peachtree St., Norcross, 770-242-8585. The green walnuts are pickled before they develop their hard, crinkled shells. The pickling liquid includes sugar, water, barley malt vinegar and salt.

