Where can I find it: paintings cleaned, lamp repair

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Q: Can you please give me information on where to get old paintings cleaned? — Debbie Seymour, Johns Creek

A: Contact Avery Gallery, 390 Roswell St., Marietta, 770-427-2459. This local art restoration company has been in business for nearly four decades. Avery’s conservators restore and clean various artworks, including lithographs, oils, engravings, watercolors and mixed media. The gallery also repairs sculptures and gold leaf frames. Check out the website at averygallery.com.

Q: Our long-term lamp repair source in Sandy Springs is now closed. We have a mid-century modern floor lamp that needs repair. Where can I take it? — Charles Sides, Austell

A: Charles, family-run Lamp Arts, 1465 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta, 404-352-5211, not only boasts a showroom filled with many types of light fixtures, but it also offers repair and restoration services. The store stocks various electrical components to repair most lamps. Lamp Arts can also custom-build lamps and rewire and replace electrical sockets on sconces, pendants, chandeliers and outdoor lanterns. It also sells chandelier chains and canopies along with decorative candle sleeves. The 70-year-old business stocks thousands of lamp shades and can create custom shades. Go to lampartsinc.com for more information.

Q: I am looking for Spice Barn popcorn salt in 1-pound containers. Thank you. — Joel Isenberg, Sandy Springs

A: Joel, I contacted Ohio-based Spice Barn to see if the company had any retail outlets. It does not. However, you can order nearly 40 popcorn seasonings, from birthday cake with glitter and dill pickle to hot dog with ketchup (oh, dear) and maple butter, through spicebarn.com. A 28-ounce jar of popcorn salt sells for $10.99.

You can stop looking

Linda Carrier from Johns Creek can no longer find Tabasco Homestyle Chili Starter 7 Spice. The sauce combined tomatoes, spices, green chilies and onions. You simply added ground beef and beans for a quick chili. Unfortunately, the McIlhenny Company, which owns Tabasco, discontinued the sauce about four months ago.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.