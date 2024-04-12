BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT | Fatal crash shuts down Buford Highway in DeKalb
Where Can I Find It

Where can I find it: paintings cleaned, lamp repair

By Sabine Morrow – For the AJC
16 minutes ago
Discontinued Tabasco Homestyle Chili Starter 7 Spice sauce made preparing a batch of chili quick and easy.

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

Q: Can you please give me information on where to get old paintings cleaned? — Debbie Seymour, Johns Creek

A: Contact Avery Gallery, 390 Roswell St., Marietta, 770-427-2459. This local art restoration company has been in business for nearly four decades. Avery’s conservators restore and clean various artworks, including lithographs, oils, engravings, watercolors and mixed media. The gallery also repairs sculptures and gold leaf frames. Check out the website at averygallery.com.

Q: Our long-term lamp repair source in Sandy Springs is now closed. We have a mid-century modern floor lamp that needs repair. Where can I take it? — Charles Sides, Austell

A: Charles, family-run Lamp Arts, 1465 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta, 404-352-5211, not only boasts a showroom filled with many types of light fixtures, but it also offers repair and restoration services. The store stocks various electrical components to repair most lamps. Lamp Arts can also custom-build lamps and rewire and replace electrical sockets on sconces, pendants, chandeliers and outdoor lanterns. It also sells chandelier chains and canopies along with decorative candle sleeves. The 70-year-old business stocks thousands of lamp shades and can create custom shades. Go to lampartsinc.com for more information.

Q: I am looking for Spice Barn popcorn salt in 1-pound containers. Thank you. — Joel Isenberg, Sandy Springs

A: Joel, I contacted Ohio-based Spice Barn to see if the company had any retail outlets. It does not. However, you can order nearly 40 popcorn seasonings, from birthday cake with glitter and dill pickle to hot dog with ketchup (oh, dear) and maple butter, through spicebarn.com. A 28-ounce jar of popcorn salt sells for $10.99.

You can stop looking

Linda Carrier from Johns Creek can no longer find Tabasco Homestyle Chili Starter 7 Spice. The sauce combined tomatoes, spices, green chilies and onions. You simply added ground beef and beans for a quick chili. Unfortunately, the McIlhenny Company, which owns Tabasco, discontinued the sauce about four months ago.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

About the Author

Sabine Morrow
Editors' Picks

Credit: Tia Mitchell

The double life of Georgia’s ‘memer’ of Congress

Credit: Jozsef Papp

Is there a Masters gnome in your home?
1h ago

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Ossoff announces $2M federal funding for southside housing village
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Pitts to tap Woolard for Fulton election board chair
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Pitts to tap Woolard for Fulton election board chair
1h ago

Credit: SAVANNAHNOW.COM FILE PHOTO

Orange Crush: Tybee officials plan crackdown on popular HBCU beach party
The Latest

Credit: Minotaur Books / Olivia Tanner

Bookshelf: April showers bring two new thrillers
2h ago
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra overpowers Fleming’s Strauss songs
Courage isn’t being thoughtless, impulsive or destructive. It has a higher purpose
Featured

Credit: AP

Photos: Tiger Woods at the Masters Friday
1h ago
5 storylines to follow Saturday during Georgia’s G-Day game
1h ago
Have the gnomes become the Masters hottest ticket?