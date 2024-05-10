Where can I find it: lampshades, blind repair

Q: The string has broken in the head rail of a 20-year-old, double-cell cellular shade, which is no longer available to order. There are seven other shades in this room, and it would be so nice to have this shade restrung instead of having one odd shade or having to buy eight new shades that match. Do you know of anyone who could repair this shade? Thank you so much. — Claudia Williams, Gainesville

A: Contact Blind and Shade Repair of Atlanta, 2730 Mountain Industrial Blvd., Tucker, 770-270-0849. Owner Rick Pleva works on various brands of blinds, shutters and shades, from repairing motors on electronic window treatments to restringing manual blinds. Check out bsratl.com for more information.

You can stop looking

Readers Joan and Robert Dokson have enjoyed Stouffer’s Harvest Apples, originally called Escalloped Apple, for years until they noticed that the cinnamon-spiked frozen side dish was missing from their local markets and online. Much to the dismay of ardent fans, Stouffer’s discontinued the item about two years ago.

