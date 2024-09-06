Where can I find it: pre-cooked turducken, grandfather clock repair, chipped ceramic repair

Q: I would appreciate the name and phone number of a grandfather clock repairman. Thank you. — John Wayne Wells, Woodstock

A: John, call horologist Laura Shepherd at Atlanta Clock Services, 404-580-2702, who specializes in grandfather clocks and makes house calls. Check out her website at atlantaclockservices.com.

Q: I have a ceramic piece from artist Astrid Dahl that has about 10 chips on the edges. Do you know of anyone that can repair it? — Minhnuyet Hardy, email

A: I suggest taking your chipped artwork to Delian Restorations, 404-904-0070. This family-owned company boasts more than 100 years of experience in fine refinishing and furniture restoration for commercial and individual projects. The company offers professional porcelain repair services. The artisans at Delian Restorations specialize in antique Chinese porcelain repair, but they can generally make most pieces look new again.

