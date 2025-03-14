Where can I find it: autographed baseball appraisal, pear preserves

A: Duck’s Dugout, 2800 Canton Road, Marietta, 678-695-7761, has an authenticator who comes to the store once each quarter to examine memorabilia. After your baseball is authenticated, someone from Duck’s can give you a ballpark figure of its value. The next visit from the authenticator is scheduled for around the end of May or early June. The date will be listed on the store’s website, ducksdugout.com, about 30 days prior. Duck’s Dugout boasts one of the area’s largest sports memorabilia showrooms. Spanning 8,000 square feet, it offers fans a generous lineup covering popular sports ranging from basketball and football to golf and hockey.

Q: I love pear preserves, the kind that anyone with a pear tree made here in the South. I have searched grocery stores, flea markets and festivals to no avail. I’m hoping that with all your contacts, you might make this old woman a happy girl! — Diane Cannon, email

A: Diane, you’ll find joy at David’s Produce and Country Store, 3561 Lavista Road, Decatur, 404-325-0709. He sells his store brand of preserves made from pears grown in South Georgia. Unlike some pear preserves, this old-fashioned version doesn’t use excessive amounts of pectin. A 10-ounce jar sells for $3.49.

You can stop looking

Easter is approaching, and several readers, including Elaine Morgan of Alpharetta, are hunting for Russell Stover pectin jelly beans, which have been impossible to find recently. I spoke with someone at Russell Stover, and they confirmed that the company discontinued the jelly beans in 2022 due to ongoing production issues.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2001.