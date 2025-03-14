Where can I find it: autographed baseball appraisal, pear preserves

Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
Q: I have an autographed baseball by the Minnesota Twins from the late 1950s or early ‘60s that I would like to have authenticated and appraised locally if possible. The team held spring training in Florida. My mom worked at the Sanford Orlando Kennel Club. They autographed a baseball for her. Thank you. — Elaine Jones, Cumming
A: Duck’s Dugout, 2800 Canton Road, Marietta, 678-695-7761, has an authenticator who comes to the store once each quarter to examine memorabilia. After your baseball is authenticated, someone from Duck’s can give you a ballpark figure of its value. The next visit from the authenticator is scheduled for around the end of May or early June. The date will be listed on the store’s website, ducksdugout.com, about 30 days prior. Duck’s Dugout boasts one of the area’s largest sports memorabilia showrooms. Spanning 8,000 square feet, it offers fans a generous lineup covering popular sports ranging from basketball and football to golf and hockey.
Q: I love pear preserves, the kind that anyone with a pear tree made here in the South. I have searched grocery stores, flea markets and festivals to no avail. I’m hoping that with all your contacts, you might make this old woman a happy girl! — Diane Cannon, email
A: Diane, you’ll find joy at David’s Produce and Country Store, 3561 Lavista Road, Decatur, 404-325-0709. He sells his store brand of preserves made from pears grown in South Georgia. Unlike some pear preserves, this old-fashioned version doesn’t use excessive amounts of pectin. A 10-ounce jar sells for $3.49.
You can stop looking
Easter is approaching, and several readers, including Elaine Morgan of Alpharetta, are hunting for Russell Stover pectin jelly beans, which have been impossible to find recently. I spoke with someone at Russell Stover, and they confirmed that the company discontinued the jelly beans in 2022 due to ongoing production issues.
Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.
Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2001.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC
Truist Park adding 8 new dining options, including a famous ‘gas station burger’
Outfield Market will offer food from local restaurants like NFA Burger and Fred's Meat & Bread, along with a stall that will benefit the Giving Kitchen.
3 new ice cream shops, On The Border bankruptcy and more metro Atlanta restaurant news
News from around the metro Atlanta dining scene, including changes at Lazy Betty, renovations at Rumi’s Kitchen and events for Women’s History Month.
Now a big leaguer, Braves’ Grant Holmes hasn’t lost his wonder
“The saying is that it’s easy to get there but harder to stay, so my goal is just to stay ......'
Featured
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
Georgia election bill replaced in late-night maneuver, an attempt to change voting laws
A short elections bill advancing through the Georgia General Assembly is a "vehicle" for bigger potential changes to voting laws.
10K-square-foot mystery restaurant planned for CNN Center reboot
The owners of the Center, formerly known as CNN Center, announced that a high-end restaurant tenant had been secured as the downtown Atlanta building is redeveloped.
Tent-slashing raises questions about Old Wheat Street encampment sweep
Caseworkers faced threats from suspect Daniel Barnett before a January sweep ended in Taylor’s death. Could officials have acted sooner?