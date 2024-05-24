Where can I find it: Bullfrog spray and NuTone intercom repair

Q: I have a NuTone intercom and radio system, which is 30 years old, and it has stopped working. I’ve tried to either get another system or get it repaired, but I haven’t been able to find anyone. So, if you know somebody in Atlanta who might be able to fix it or find me a replacement, I’d appreciate it. Thank you. — Ronald Watkins, Atlanta

A: NuTone is no longer in business and has stopped making replacement parts for its intercom units, so repairs are nearly impossible. However, Intrasonic fills the void with a line of retrofit systems that can be easily swapped out for discontinued intercoms, offering NuTone owners updated technology. Atlanta Digital Security Systems Inc., 770-957-5465, which installs and repairs intercom and music systems as well as residential and commercial security units, can replace your NuTone intercom with an Intrasonic model. Go to www.atlantadigitalsecurity.com for more information.

