Where Can I Find It

Where can I find it: Bullfrog spray and NuTone intercom repair

By Sabine Morrow – For the AJC
1 hour ago

Q: With summer coming, I have been frantically looking for my Bullfrog spray. It’s both an insect repellent and a sunscreen, and I’ve used it every year for decades. When I try to order it, every site states that it cannot be delivered to this area. So I’m not sure if that means they have stopped making this product or if there’s some ingredient in it that Georgia doesn’t allow. I’m not sure what’s going on, so if you could dig into that for me, I would be so grateful. And then, I can either stop my search or find it wherever you find it. Thank you so much. — Linda Carrier, Johns Creek

Bullfrog Mosquito Coast Sunscreen SPF 50 + Insect Repellant sports a new look but features the same effective ingredients that have made it a favorite for decades.

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

A: Linda, I don’t know why you hit a snag when placing your order, but the good news is that Bullfrog Mosquito Coast Sunscreen SPF 50 + Insect Repellant is still available. The line was recently rebranded, but the company maintains that the products, which debuted in 1985, will keep the original formulas. Mosquito Coast is DEET-free and billed as repelling insects for up to eight hours. It’s water-resistant and made with aloe and Vitamin E. Bullfrog Mosquito Coast is available in 4.7-ounce pump bottles for $12.99 at Tractor Supply Co., 3064 Cobb Parkway, Kennesaw, 770-917-9759.

Q: I have a NuTone intercom and radio system, which is 30 years old, and it has stopped working. I’ve tried to either get another system or get it repaired, but I haven’t been able to find anyone. So, if you know somebody in Atlanta who might be able to fix it or find me a replacement, I’d appreciate it. Thank you. — Ronald Watkins, Atlanta

A: NuTone is no longer in business and has stopped making replacement parts for its intercom units, so repairs are nearly impossible. However, Intrasonic fills the void with a line of retrofit systems that can be easily swapped out for discontinued intercoms, offering NuTone owners updated technology. Atlanta Digital Security Systems Inc., 770-957-5465, which installs and repairs intercom and music systems as well as residential and commercial security units, can replace your NuTone intercom with an Intrasonic model. Go to www.atlantadigitalsecurity.com for more information.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2004.

About the Author

Sabine Morrow
Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

MARTA to close street access to Five Points station this summer

Credit: AP

Trump Georgia defendants push 2020 fraud claims as another election looms

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hartsfield-Jackson on pace to break more Memorial Day travel records

Credit: TRILITH STUDIOS

Trilith engaging partners for its new live entertainment facility

Credit: TRILITH STUDIOS

Trilith engaging partners for its new live entertainment facility

Credit: TNS

Link between racial discrimination and heart disease gaining acceptance
The Latest

Credit: Sylvie Rosokoff / Catapult

Bookshelf: Idyllic community hides dark secrets in ‘The Witches of Bellinas’
1h ago
Atlanta’s best Father’s Day activities
Review: Albee’s ‘Woolf?’ reveals cruelty under polite illusions
Featured

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

How a rented Tesla helped police crack a Gwinnett murder case
1h ago
Step up your grilling game this summer: Tips and tricks
15 things to do this weekend: Memorial Day events, Jazz Festival