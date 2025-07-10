Nation & World News
Nation & World News

US has reclosed its southern border after a flesh-eating parasite is seen further north in Mexico

The U.S. has closed its southern border again to livestock imports, saying that a flesh-eating parasite has moved further north in Mexico than previously reported
In this Jan. 2024 photo provided by The Panama-United States Commission for the Eradication and Prevention of Cattle Screwworms (COPEG), a worker drops New World screwworm fly larvae into a tray at a facility that breeds sterile flies in Pacora, Panama. (COPEG via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In this Jan. 2024 photo provided by The Panama-United States Commission for the Eradication and Prevention of Cattle Screwworms (COPEG), a worker drops New World screwworm fly larvae into a tray at a facility that breeds sterile flies in Pacora, Panama. (COPEG via AP)
By JOHN HANNA – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

The U.S. has closed its southern border again to livestock imports, saying a flesh-eating parasite has moved further north in Mexico than previously reported.

Mexico's president was critical Thursday, suggesting that the U.S. is exaggerating the threat to its beef industry from the parasite, the New World screwworm fly. The female flies lay eggs in wounds on warm-blooded animals, hatching larvae that are unusual among flies for feeding on live flesh and fluids instead of dead material.

American officials worry that if the fly reaches Texas, its flesh-eating maggots could cause large economic losses, something that happened decades ago. The U.S. largely eradicated the pest in the 1970s by breeding and releasing sterile male flies to breed with wild females, and the fly had been contained in Panama for years until it was discovered in southern Mexico late last year.

The U.S. closed its southern border in May to imports of live cattle, horses and bison but announced June 30 that it would allow three ports of entry to reopen this month and another two by Sept. 15. However, since then, an infestation from the fly has been reported 185 miles (298 kilometers) northeast of Mexico City, about 160 miles (258 kilometers) further north than previously reported cases. That was about 370 miles (595 kilometers) from the Texas border.

“The United States has promised to be vigilant,” U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said in a statement Wednesday announcing the border closing. “Thanks to the aggressive monitoring by USDA staff in the U.S. and in Mexico, we have been able to take quick and decisive action to respond to the spread of this deadly pest.”

In Mexico, President Claudia Sheinbaum said authorities there were following all established protocols to deal with the northernmost case. Mexican authorities said the country has 392 infected animals, down nearly 19% since June 24.

“From our point of view, they took a totally exaggerated decision to closing the border again,” Sheinbaum said. “Everything that scientifically should be done is being done.”

Three weeks ago, Rollins announced plans for combating the parasite that include spending nearly $30 million on new sites for breeding and dispersing sterile male flies. Once released in the wild, those males would mate with females, causing them to lay eggs that won’t hatch so that the fly population would die out.

The USDA hopes a new fly factory will be operating in southern Mexico by July 2026 to supplement fly breeding at an existing complex in Panama. The agency also plans to open a site in southern Texas for holding sterile flies imported from Panama, so they can be released along the border if necessary.

Also Thursday, U.S. Reps. Tony Gonzalez, of Texas, and Kat McCammack, of Florida, urged the Trump administration to quickly approve the use of existing anti-parasite treatments for New World screwworm fly infestations in livestock. They said labeling requirements currently prevent it.

An adult New World screwworm fly sits at rest in this undated photo. (Denise Bonilla/U.S. Department of Agriculture via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A New World screwworm larvae sits at rest in this undated photo. (USDA Agricultural Research Service via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this Jan. 2024 photo provided by The Panama-United States Commission for the Eradication and Prevention of Cattle Screwworms (COPEG), a worker holds two small containers of New World Screwworm fly pupae at a facility that breeds sterile flies in Pacora, Panama. (COPEG via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

A sign warns against unauthorized entry into a militarized zone along the southern U.S. border in New Mexico on June 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

Credit: AP

US expands militarized zones to 1/3 of southern border, stirring controversy

A Vermont dairy farm was raided. The mixed messages from Washington since then have increased fears

OPINION

Trump spars with his supporters over migrant jobs

The president has talked about a “temporary pass” for migrants to supply more workers for farms, hotels and restaurants. But that hasn't gone over well with some Republicans.

The Latest

An aerial view shows the only entrance to an industrial tunnel in the Wilmington neighborhood of Los Angeles, Thursday, July 10, 2025, after a section of the tunnel partially collapsed Wednesday night. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: AP

Workers raced for miles in the dark to escape being trapped after tunnel collapsed in Los Angeles

12m ago

Years later, key figures in Russia investigation face new scrutiny from Trump administration

13m ago

A small Texas community where everyone survived flooding has sirens that warned them

14m ago

Featured

(Illustration by Philip Robibero/AJC)

Credit: Illustration: Philip Robibero/AJC

Georgia begins one of the largest voter registration cancellations in history

Georgia is notifying 478,000 people their inactive voter registrations could soon be canceled. It will be one of the largest mass removals in U.S. history.

Fireball falls, custody battle begins: The scramble for meteorite ownership

When meteor becomes meteorites worth hundreds of dollars strewn over the earth — like what happened in Henry County in June — the law of ownership isn’t always simple.

A man who couldn’t swim lost his life to save a child from the Chattahoochee

Frank Young couldn’t swim, but he entered the Chattahoochee River to save a child and her mother. His sister hopes his sacrifice will be remembered and honored.