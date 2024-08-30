Where can I find it: lemon liqueur, coin dealer and chicken breakfast sausages

Q: We bought this Sicilian Delizia di Limoni last year in Sicily. It’s wonderful and smoother than regular Italian limoncello. I understand that they use Sicilian lemons, and the Sicilians call it limoni instead of limoncello. Where can I buy this? I am willing to try other brands. Thanks in advance. — Norman Chu, email
A: Norman, not every brand of Italian lemon liquor is imported because some have a short shelf life and are best enjoyed fresh. That’s likely why I can’t find Sicilian Delizia di Limoni by Le Antiche Delizie beyond the company’s Italian website. Your drink comes flavored with lemons and milk, and I found two liqueurs locally with that combination. Gabriello Lemon Cream Liqueur is an Italian product that blends limoncello and milk, resulting in a bright, creamy drink. You’ll find it for $21.99 at Total Wine and More, 6290 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta, 770-772-0694.
The other is Lina’s Crema Di Limoncello, $21.99 for a 750-milliliter bottle at Historic District Wine, Beer, Spirits, 470 S. Atlanta St., Roswell, 404-490-0011. Although this is a traditional creamy limoncello with roots in a family recipe from the Abruzzo region of Italy, it’s a product of the Netherlands.
Q: I need to locate a reliable coin dealer. Thanks very much for your assistance. — Wayne Farrell, Woodstock
A: Wayne, I recommend Silver Dollar, 11680 Alpharetta Highway, Roswell, 678-264-8899. This venerable family business features a professional team of experts to help you determine the condition and value of your coins.
Q: Please help me find chicken breakfast sausage links from Applegate. They are flavored with herbs and don’t have any sugar. Thanks. — Marge T., email
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
A: Applegate No Sugar Chicken & Herb Breakfast Sausage contains only chicken, water and seasonings. These frozen sausages come fully cooked and browned and only need reheating. You’ll find them at Sprouts Farmers Market, 1845 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta, 404-751-0605. A box of 10 sausages sells for $6.99.
Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.
Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2004.
About the Author