Where can I find it: lemon liqueur, coin dealer and chicken breakfast sausages

Q: We bought this Sicilian Delizia di Limoni last year in Sicily. It’s wonderful and smoother than regular Italian limoncello. I understand that they use Sicilian lemons, and the Sicilians call it limoni instead of limoncello. Where can I buy this? I am willing to try other brands. Thanks in advance. — Norman Chu, email

A: Norman, not every brand of Italian lemon liquor is imported because some have a short shelf life and are best enjoyed fresh. That’s likely why I can’t find Sicilian Delizia di Limoni by Le Antiche Delizie beyond the company’s Italian website. Your drink comes flavored with lemons and milk, and I found two liqueurs locally with that combination. Gabriello Lemon Cream Liqueur is an Italian product that blends limoncello and milk, resulting in a bright, creamy drink. You’ll find it for $21.99 at Total Wine and More, 6290 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta, 770-772-0694.

The other is Lina’s Crema Di Limoncello, $21.99 for a 750-milliliter bottle at Historic District Wine, Beer, Spirits, 470 S. Atlanta St., Roswell, 404-490-0011. Although this is a traditional creamy limoncello with roots in a family recipe from the Abruzzo region of Italy, it’s a product of the Netherlands.