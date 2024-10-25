Where can I find it: cane repair and Jane Parker fruitcake

Q: This may be an unusual request, but help if you can. I am 85 and have a walking cane. I use it mostly for balance. A month or so ago, the top broke off. This cane belonged to my great-grandfather, then my grandfather, my father and now me. We have all used it throughout our lifetime, and it has great sentimental value. It looks like a hard, solid bamboo stick, and it is over 100 years old. I have contacted a few places but haven’t had any luck. Can you point me in the right direction? Thanks. — Jerry Irvin, Lilburn
A: Lee and Melissa Tigner own Olde Towne Cutlery, 4320 Settendown Village Road, Cumming, 833-468-5648, which specializes in restoring and creating custom knives, and their services include engraving, sharpening and repairing. I spoke to Lee Tigner about your cane and showed him a photo of the break. He has a woodworking shop and is confident he can repair your treasured cane. I’ve sent other readers with non-knife-related issues their way, so your request isn’t too unusual. You can drop off the cane or mail it to the shop. Check out oldetownecutlery.com for more details.
Q: When I was a girl, we would always have a Jane Parker fruitcake from the A&P at Christmastime. I know that the A&P is gone, but do you know where I can find a fruitcake that is similar to Jane Parker? I grew up with it and consider it the best, of course. Thank you. — Nessi Petersen, email
A: Jane Parker fruitcakes were a holiday tradition for more than 80 years until A&P closed its last store nearly 10 years ago. But the news isn’t all dire because in 2017, brothers Chris and Alex Ronacher bought the Jane Parker brand and the original recipes. Today, the fruitcakes are back in production and available online at janeparker.com — with or without decorative tins. Along with the original fruitcake, Jane Parker offers boozy versions and fruitcake slices dipped in chocolate. The company also turns out freshly baked items, including cookies and pound cakes.
