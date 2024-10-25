Where can I find it: cane repair and Jane Parker fruitcake

Q: This may be an unusual request, but help if you can. I am 85 and have a walking cane. I use it mostly for balance. A month or so ago, the top broke off. This cane belonged to my great-grandfather, then my grandfather, my father and now me. We have all used it throughout our lifetime, and it has great sentimental value. It looks like a hard, solid bamboo stick, and it is over 100 years old. I have contacted a few places but haven’t had any luck. Can you point me in the right direction? Thanks. — Jerry Irvin, Lilburn

A: Lee and Melissa Tigner own Olde Towne Cutlery, 4320 Settendown Village Road, Cumming, 833-468-5648, which specializes in restoring and creating custom knives, and their services include engraving, sharpening and repairing. I spoke to Lee Tigner about your cane and showed him a photo of the break. He has a woodworking shop and is confident he can repair your treasured cane. I’ve sent other readers with non-knife-related issues their way, so your request isn’t too unusual. You can drop off the cane or mail it to the shop. Check out oldetownecutlery.com for more details.

Q: When I was a girl, we would always have a Jane Parker fruitcake from the A&P at Christmastime. I know that the A&P is gone, but do you know where I can find a fruitcake that is similar to Jane Parker? I grew up with it and consider it the best, of course. Thank you. — Nessi Petersen, email