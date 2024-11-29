Where can I find it: sand chips out of bowl, transfer tape to CD and specialty whiskey

Q: I just received a very pretty heavy bowl. I don’t know if it is glass or crystal but I noticed it had several chips around the edges. Do you know of anyone who can sand out these chips? Thank you in advance for whatever help you can give me. — Agnes Verska, email

A: Agnes, I suggest calling Adamark Jewelers & Silversmiths, 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta, 770-565-6558, regarding your chipped bowl. For five decades, this family-run jewelry business has offered repair services for watches, clocks, crystal and holloware. Adamark also cleans, repairs and replates silver, brass, copper and pewter pieces. And if you dropped your favorite spoon down the garbage disposal, you can have it straightened at Adamark.

Q: I have two cassette tapes that have become unattached from the spooling. Is there anywhere I might have them repaired, and would that establishment be able to copy them to CD format? Thank you for your assistance. — William J. Prudner, Kennesaw