Where can I find it: lumber appraisal and carbon paper sheets

By Sabine Morrow – For the AJC
36 minutes ago

Q: I’m trying to locate somebody who can appraise some lumber. My husband, Ray, had a woodworking hobby for years and made beautiful furniture, including our four-poster bed made of cherry and inlay. Our basement is full of woodworking tools and old-growth maple, cherry and black walnut woods. Some of the pieces are up to 11 feet long. Thank you. — Mary Krieger, Marietta

A: Mary, I spoke with Richard Kuehndorf, who owns Carlton McLendon Inc. Rare Woods and Veneers, 1130 Hemphill Ave., Atlanta, 404-876-1144. He’s been selling and appraising exotic and hard-to-find woods from all over the world for decades. You can call to make an appointment for him to come out and look at your lumber. Although many types of hardwoods are getting more difficult to find, Carlton McLendon has a variety available, including teak, ebony, rosewood, zebra wood and even the elusive American holly. The shop also sells myriad veneers ranging from African thuya burl to sliced gum. For more information, go to rarewoodsandveneers.com.

Q: I don’t know if this is even available any longer, but I’m looking for old-fashioned carbon paper sheets, the kind with the carbon paper in the middle of two white sheets. I want the regular letter size like we used to use with typewriters back in the day. I need it for a small building project and was hoping I could find it somewhere in Atlanta. It can be either blue or black. The color doesn’t matter. Thank you. — Dale H., email

Staples black carbon paper sheets measure 8.25 by 11.25 inches and come 100 per pack.

Credit: Staples

Credit: Staples

A: Dale, wow, thanks for the trip back to eighth-grade typing class. The good news is that you can find carbon paper locally at Staples, 4351 Hugh Howell Road, Tucker, 770-621-3013. Look for the Staples brand that comes in packs of 100 sheets of curl and smudge-resistant black carbon letter-size paper. Be prepared for sticker shock because each pack costs $33.49. The Staples stores I checked with didn’t have many in stock, so call ahead to make sure it’s available when you want it.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2004.

Placeholder Image

Placeholder Image

Placeholder Image

Placeholder Image

Placeholder Image

Placeholder Image

