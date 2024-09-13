Where can I find it: carpet repair, chair repair, museum putty

A: Beverly, contact Bob Schmidt at Schmidt Furniture Restoration, 404-557-9624. He’s a third-generation furniture restoration specialist with over 30 years of experience. Schmidt works on commercial and residential projects and specializes in antique and early 20th-century pieces. His services include structural repairs, fabricating missing components, and restoring antique and lacquer finishes. To see examples of his restoration projects, go to robertschmidtfurniture.com.

Q: Our large wall up the stairs is filled with family photos. Whenever I dust the frames, they end up crooked, and I spend more time straightening them than I did dusting. A friend told me about Museum Putty to keep them in place. Is this available locally? Thank you. — Helen G., Johns Creek

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

A: Head over to The Container Store, 2740 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta, 470-235-6390, where you’ll find Museum Putty. Simply roll a little of the putty into small balls or strips, depending on the size of your photos, stick them on the back of your frames and press to anchor them to the wall. Each packet of the non-toxic, reusable putty costs $7.99 and contains enough to secure about 40 objects.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2004.