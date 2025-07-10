Jennifer Hudson will headline the Whitney Houston estate's fourth annual Legacy of Love Gala

NEW YORK (AP) — No one could replace the inimitable talent that was Whitney Houston. But when you need someone to sing her timeless tracks, the great EGOT (that's Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner) Jennifer Hudson has proven time and time again that she's up for the job.

Hudson will headline the fourth annual Whitney Houston Legacy of Love gala on Aug. 9, presented by The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation and Primary Wave Music. The event, held at the St. Regis Hotel in Atlanta on what would have been Houston's 62nd birthday, doubles as a celebration of 40 years since the launch of her career. Houston's self-titled debut album was released in 1985.

The Legacy of Love gala will benefit the late singer’s foundation aimed at helping young people. A grant will also be awarded to the Los Angeles-based Kids in the Spotlight, an organization that seeks to heal and empower children through storytelling and filmmaking.