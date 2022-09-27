‘Virgo’ features women artists dealing with the female form in new ways

Credit: Courtesy of Wolfgang Gallery Credit: Courtesy of Wolfgang Gallery

Jay Miriam offers a saucy, often amusing take on a similar concept. In her revisionist idylls two women sip wine, enjoy an al fresco picnic, all while nude and outdoors. But here these painterly vignettes have an amusing, revisionist tang and the women’s bodies fill the frame and command space in a powerful, endearing way.

Artist Hayley Quentin creates vaporous, evanescent, profoundly lovely drawings in colored pencil that cloak the female form in the pixilation of her pencil marks. in her otherworldly “After Saeculum” her female subject is an enigmatic siren, vague but bewitching as her form emerges from the fog. In Quentin’s two “Earthling” images two identical women are seen from behind in an oval frame. It’s a romantic image but a melancholy one too, like the inverse of a cameo because each woman’s face is unseen. The drawings have a heaviness about them, despite Quentin’s ethereal mark making, that suggests an artist communicating something vanishing.

There’s a related dream-time vibe in works by other “Virgo” artists, many of whom offer the insight of women painters occupying the flesh of their subjects and painting from the inside out rather than simply capturing surfaces.

Lewinale Havette’s “Light” feels slight at first glance: a study of a woman covered in a duvet sleeping. But the painting is dripping atmosphere, from the shadow of two cats adrift on billowy waves of eiderdown to the enveloping blue light and suggestive softness and comfort of the bed. You realize the images of languor in history’s endless parade of supine Venuses and grand odalisques are frauds. Here, rather than a body arranged for us to savor, there is true peace, calm and comfort.

“Virgo”

Through Nov. 5. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays; free. Wolfgang Gallery, 1240 Old Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Suite H, Atlanta. 404-549-3297, wolfganggallery.com.

Bottom line: The female nude is seen from a very different, refreshingly insightful new vantage in these paintings and photographs from women artists.