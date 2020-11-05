Veterans Day events: 16 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Georgia vs. Florida Viewing. 3:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Free. The Avenue East Cobb, 4475 Roswell Road, Marietta. eventbrite.com.

RSVP to reserve a parking space, bring chairs and tables and watch the Georgia vs. Florida game on a giant LED screen. Masks are recommended when you’re not eating or drinking.

Show Opening: Bountiful. 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6. Free. The Loft, 120 South Park Square #207, Marietta. 770-628-2250. eventbrite.com.

The Loft debuts its latest exhibition, Bountiful, which highlights works created during the pandemic. Reservations are encouraged, and masks are required.

Camp Cliché Escape Room. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. $90 for a private room for six residents, Mable House Arts Center, 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton. 770-819-3285. mablehouse.org.

You’ll have 60 minutes to work together to find out what happened to Camp Cliche’s counselors. Masks and gloves are required and will be provided if needed.

DeKalb

Galen Abdul-Razzaq. 7 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6. Virtual event from DeKalb County Public Library. events.dekalblibrary.org.

Enjoy the big, rich sounds of Galen Abdul-Razzaq’s saxophone music.

Joe Gransden & His Big Band + Robin Latimore. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6. Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta. $20-$480. eventbrite.com.

Settle into a new socially distant pod structure to hear Joe Gransden along with his 17-piece band and special guest Robin Latimore.

Fernbank Forest Night Walk. 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6. $10 members/$20 non-members. Fernbank, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300. fernbankmuseum.org.

Take a guided walk through Fernbank Forest into the early evening to see how you’d fare as a nocturnal animal. Masks are required, and social distancing will be observed.

Fall Family Hiking. 1 p.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322. dunwoodynature.org.

Bring your family to a hike at Dunwoody Nature Center, and you’ll also learn hiking tips for kids and find out about Atlanta hiking destinations. Masks are required.

Explore Victorian Holiday returns to Oakland Cemetery for sixth year

North Fulton

Veteran’s Day Cruz-In. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8. 201 Wills Road, Alpharetta. 678-462-9023. http://legion201.org/.

See classic, vintage, off-road, muscle and military vehicles and enjoy music.

Alpharetta Music City – Music Match featuring Smokey Jones and the 3 Dollar Pistols. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Minnie Olivia Pizza, 10 Roswell St., Alpharetta. 678-691-0051. facebook.com.

Smokey Jones and The 3 Dollar Pistols perform classic country and honky tonk music.

Feeding Friday. 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6. $5. Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center, 9770 Autrey Mill Road, Johns Creek. 678-366-3511. calendarwiz.com.

Feed animals such as snakes, turtles, frogs, rabbits, ducks and chickens at Autrey Mill. Registration is required.

Overlook Hike and Popup Bird Craft. 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8. Free, but registration required. Morgan Falls Overlook Park, 200 Morgan Falls Road, Sandy Springs. facebook.com.

Explore the overlook trail with binoculars as you look for birds and then make popup bald eagle cards to take home. Social distancing is encouraged, and masks are required.

Gwinnett

Drive-In Movie Night. 8 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6. Free. Depot District, 400 North Clayton St., Lawrenceville. 678-407-6653. lawrencevillega.org.

Bring your own snacks or buy from food trucks before settling in to watch “Date Night.”

Sugar Hill LIVE with Korby Bohannon. 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6. The Promenade, downtown Sugar Hill. facebook.com.

Listen to music from Korby Bohannon, play games and participate in other activities on The Promenade.

Game Day. 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. $20 for a table for four. The Crossing Parking Lot, Norcross. Call 678-421-2049 or 678-421-2048 to register. norcrossga.net.

Share a table with three friends or family members and cheer on UGA or Florida.

“2 the Left: A Tribute to the Life of Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes.” Streaming Friday, Nov. 6-Sunday, Nov. 8. $30 members/1 credit non-members. Aurora Theatre streaming event. auroratheatre.com.

View this music-filled multimedia experience that chronicles the life and spiritual journey of Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes.