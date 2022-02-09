Valentine’s Day events, LEGO and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Sip & Shop: Valentine’s Day Edition

5 p.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10. Free. Museum of Design Atlanta (MODA), 1315 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-979-6455.

Come solo or bring a date to browse creative gifts and goods, enjoy music from a DJ, and sip a vodka soda (if you’re 21 or older).

“Romeo and Juliet”

Caption Watch The Atlanta Shakespeare Company’s 20th annual performance of “Romeo and Juliet.” Credit: From shakespearetavern.com Credit: From shakespearetavern.com Caption Watch The Atlanta Shakespeare Company’s 20th annual performance of “Romeo and Juliet.” Credit: From shakespearetavern.com Credit: From shakespearetavern.com

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, Friday, Feb. 11 and Saturday, Feb. 12 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13 with additional dates. $15 and up. Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse, 499 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-874-5299.

Watch Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” in The Atlanta Shakespeare Company’s 20th annual performance of the play.

Cobb

The Art of the Cocktail

6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11. $10 non-members, free for members. Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, 30 Atlanta St. SE, Atlanta. 770-528-1444.

Sip the Park Mule, a specialty cocktail presented by Glover Park Brewery, as you enjoy the current exhibitions. Live music and hors d’oeuvres are available, as is a cash bar.

GSO Jazz: Something Romantic

8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. Adults $35, seniors/military $32, students $12. The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square, Marietta. 770-615-2908.

Get in the mood for Valentine’s Day as the Georgia Symphony Orchestra’s team of jazz giants performs “Something Romantic.”

Atlanta Brick Con

Caption Come to Atlanta Brick Con, where all things LEGO converge. Credit: From atlantabrickcon.com Credit: From atlantabrickcon.com Caption Come to Atlanta Brick Con, where all things LEGO converge. Credit: From atlantabrickcon.com Credit: From atlantabrickcon.com

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13. $15 and up. Online tickets are discounted, children 3 and up need a ticket. Cobb County Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta.

All things LEGO converge for Atlanta Brick Con, where you’ll find creations to view, building zones, games, character meets, vendors and more.

DeKalb

Second Saturdays at Harmony Park

1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. Free. Harmony Park, Oakview Road at East Lake Drive, Decatur.

Browse through local arts, crafts, jewelry and more from local businesses. Live music is also featured.

Fernbank After Dark

Caption Visit Fernbank After Dark, which has a Night of Knights theme this month. Credit: Fernbank Credit: Fernbank Caption Visit Fernbank After Dark, which has a Night of Knights theme this month. Credit: Fernbank Credit: Fernbank

7 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11. $21.95 non-members, $16.95 members. Fernbank, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300.

If you’re 21 or older, come to Fernbank for unique after-hour experiences, including exhibits, live music, full bars, tapas menus and science demonstrations. This After Dark’s theme is Night of Knights.

Bach Bowl

4 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13. Free, but a ticket is required. Schwartz Center for Performing Arts, Emerson Concert Hall, 1700 North Decatur Road, Decatur. 404-727-5050.

The Emory Chamber Music Society of Atlanta will perform a one-hour concert including two of Bach’s most imaginative works, the Brandenburg Concerti numbers 2 and 4.

North Fulton

Wine & Chocolate

7 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. $45, $40 for Wine Society members. Fermented Wine Boutique, 50 Old Canton St., Alpharetta. 470-361-2091.

Taste four different wines paired with four different delicious chocolates.

Open-Hearth Cooking

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. Free. Smith Plantation, 935 Alpharetta St., Roswell. 770-641-3978.

Watch living history interpreter and cook Clarissa Clifton demonstrate open-hearth cooking using recipes from African traditions, and from black female cooks including Abigail Fisher, Flora Mae Hunter and Mashama Bailey.

Family Night Hike

7 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. $12 general public, $10 CNC members. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Drive, Roswell. 770-992-2055, ext. 237.

Explore nature at night and then enjoy a campfire and toast marshmallows afterward.

Gwinnett

Black Heritage Night

6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11. Free. Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth. 678-277-0906.

Visit vendor booths showcasing African American historical and cultural merchandise while you enjoy music and food.

Kidsignments Children’s Consignment Sale

Caption Shop for everything you need for infants, children and teens. Credit: From kidsignments.com Credit: From kidsignments.com Caption Shop for everything you need for infants, children and teens. Credit: From kidsignments.com Credit: From kidsignments.com

Continuing 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10 and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11 and Saturday, Feb. 12. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville.

Shop for high-quality, gently used items for infants, children and teens offered by over 1,500 sellers.

Valentine’s Comedy Clean Show

3 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13. $20-$30. Atlanta Comedy Theater, 4650 Jimmy Carter Blvd., Norcross. 770-724-6400.

Laugh along with Weightball, Janet Dollar and Jaylee Thomas, listen to live violin music from Kim Strings and watch artist Ron Smith paint.