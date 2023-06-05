X

Two Atlanta exhibits will honor artist Larry Walker

By ArtsATL Staff, ArtsATL
56 minutes ago

This story was originally published by ArtsATL.

Mason Fine Art will celebrate the life and work of Atlanta area artist Larry Walker with “Enigmatic Messenger,” an exhibition of more than 40 paintings, collages and mixed-media works of the renowned artist, who is now in his late 80s. The gallery’s opening reception for Walker is set for Thursday evening, June 15.

In a coordinated event, the PATH Museum will open in Buckhead with the inaugural exhibit “Other Voices: Selections from the Private Art Collection of Gwen and Larry Walker.” The opening reception for both the exhibit and museum is set for Friday evening, June 16.

The selections will include works by Charles White, Kara Walker, who is Walker’s daughter, Radcliffe Bailey and Kevin Cole. This collection has been promised to Georgia State University, where Walker served as a professor and director of the art program for many years.

One of Walker’s works has been promised to the National Gallery of Art’s permanent collection. His works are found in the collections of the High Museum of Art, MOCA GA, Studio Museum in Harlem, Philadelphia Museum of Art and Los Angeles County Museum of Art. The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art presented a solo exhibition of his work in 2020.

Kara Walker curated an exhibit of her father’s work at the Sikkema Jenkins & Co. gallery in New York in 2016. Her own work was recently exhibited at the Athenaeum gallery in Athens, Georgia.

‘An Intricate Binding of Love, Blood, and Sugar’

UTA Artist Space Atlanta is presenting a new exhibit called “An Intricate Binding of Love, Blood, and Sugar” by artist and professor Lien Truong. The exhibit is dedicated to Truong’s late mother and includes the artist’s figurative works and a new series of “cake paintings” on view for the first time.

The figurative works are based on family photographs that Truong discovered while mourning her mother. Both Truong and her mother were refugees from the Vietnam War. The cake series weaves together historical and military references, textile designs, art history and diverse painting practices. Truong is an associate professor of painting and drawing at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Truong’s exhibition will run from June 9 through July 8, with an opening reception on Friday night, June 9.

DAAS mural at Dunwoody rail station

MARTA’s public art program Artbound unveiled on June 1 a 2,500-square-foot mural at the Dunwoody rail station in DeKalb County. International artist DAAS created the mural.

“We are delighted to be able to bring color and vibrancy to this bustling corridor,” Art in Transit Director Katherine Dirga said in a statement.

MARTA, Perimeter Community Improvement Districts, Dunwoody Development Authority and city of Dunwoody jointly funded the mural, with artist search and selection supported by the Atlanta arts organization Living Walls.

EXHIBITIONS

Enigmatic Messenger,” June 15-July 19. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Opening reception, 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 15. Free. Mason Fine Art, 764 Miami Circle NE, Suite 150, Atlanta. 404-879-1500, masonfineartandevents.com.

Other Voices: Selections from the Private Art Collection of Gwen and Larry Walker,” June 16-July 19. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Opening reception and museum’s inaugural event, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, June 16. Free. PATH Museum, ground floor of 3399 Peachtree, formerly known as The Buckhead Tower, 3399 Peachtree Rd. NE, Atlanta. 404-375-1513.

An Intricate Binding of Love, Blood, and Sugar,” June 9-July 8. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Opening reception, 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 9. UTA Artist Space, 1401 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 470-468-5977, utaartistspace.com.

