Turkey trot, holiday lights and more: 16 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Early Bird Turkey Trot

8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. $21. 200 Chastain Meadows Ct., Kennesaw.

Choose your distance of 5K, 10K, 15K or half-marathon in this Early Bird Turkey Trot. The event will benefit The MS Center of Atlanta.

Pop-In for Family Fun

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. Free. Marietta Museum of History, 1 Depot St., Marietta. 770-794-5710.

Bring your family to explore the Marietta Museum of History for free and take home a book-related craft to work on together.

Xfinity Movie Series

7 p.m. movie start. Friday, Nov. 19. Free. The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta.

Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy “The Muppet Movie” on the outdoor screen.

DeKalb

Handmade Gift Bazaar

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. The Spruill Gallery, 4681 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta. 770-394-3447.

Meet some of the artists from this year’s Holiday Artists Market and shop for new and unique gift items.

Light Up Dunwoody

Caption The annual Light Up Dunwoody event helps kick off the holiday season this Sunday. Credit: From discoverdunwoody.com Credit: From discoverdunwoody.com

5 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21. Free admission. Cheek-Spruill Farmhouse, at the intersection of Mt. Vernon and Chamblee Dunwoody roads, Dunwoody. 770-817-8100.

Start the holiday season with Light Up Dunwoody, an annual event that features the lighting of a Christmas tree and menorah, as well as additional fun like music and a sleigh and live reindeer for photos.

Playground Grand Opening

11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. Free. Autumn Park, 3446 Autumn Drive, Doraville.

Attend the grand opening of an Autumn Park playground that’s been built by the city of Doraville, the Major League Baseball Players Trust and KABOOM! Free popsicles from La Nina Michoacana will be available for kids and adults.

The Georgia Peach State Bridal & Trade Show

1 p.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21. Free admission. 5380 Studios, 5380 East Mountain St., Stone Mountain.

Visit with bridal vendors, see live entertainment and enjoy complimentary light bites, desserts and non-alcoholic beverages at this buy-and-sell popup and bridal show event.

North Fulton

Nat King Cole Christmas

8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. $60-$80. Byers Theatre, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. 770-206-2022.

This holiday concert tribute showcases the late Nat King Cole’s talent as a vocalist and pianist with performances by special guests and an all-star band.

Mimosa Hall Open House

2 p.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. Mimosa Hall, 127 Bulloch Ave., Roswell. 770-594-6154.

The grounds of the historic nine-acre Mimosa Hall estate will be open for a special open house.

Dino Safari

Caption Walk through giant moving dinosaurs and participate in other dino-related activities in Alpharetta this weekend. Credit: Photographer: Rainer Christian Kurzeder Credit: Photographer: Rainer Christian Kurzeder

Friday, Nov. 19-Sunday, Nov. 21 plus additional dates. $15 and up, free for kids under 2. North Point Mall upper level, 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta.

Walk your way through over 30 giant moving dinosaurs as you learn about how they lived and evolved. The Dino Safari also features a Dig Pit, a Sauropod Slide, interactive games and more.

Artisan Arts & Crafts Show

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. In front of Aurora Cineplex and Fringe Mini Golf, 5100 Commerce Parkway, Roswell. 770-518-0977.

Shop and support local artisans and crafters who are selling jewelry, woodworking, pottery, soaps and more.

Gwinnett

Illuminate Festival of Lights

Caption Illuminate Festival of Lights gets underway this weekend in Gwinnett County. Credit: From illuminatega.com Credit: From illuminatega.com

4 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19-Sunday, Nov. 21 with continuing dates through Jan. 1. $10 online, $12 at the gate, free for kids under 3. $7 ice skating tickets with your own skates, $10 with skate rental. 1575 Hood Road, Lawrenceville.

Walk through over 500 handcrafted illuminated sculptures and go ice skating if you’d like. Since the festival takes place on a farm, there may be uneven or rough terrain.

“The Trial of Ebeneezer Scrooge”

7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 20, 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21. $15-$20. The Eagle Theatre, 5029 West Broad St., Sugar Hill. 770-945-6929.

Watch the trial of the century as Ebenezer Scrooge returns to his old ways and is suing Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future.

Back in Black

9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19. $10 general admission. 37 E. Main St. NE, Buford. 1-888-415-3517.

Rock out to the music of Back in Black, a high-energy AC/DC tribute band.

Repticon Presents: EPIC

9:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. and 1:15 p.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20; 10 a.m.-12:45 p.m. and 1:15 p.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21. $10 adult, $5 ages 5-12, free for ages 4 and under; for both days $15 adult, $5 (ages 5-12), free for ages 4 and under. Gas South Convention Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth.

See live animals from around the world, buy pets and pet products from experts and learn more about reptiles and exotic animals.