Turkey showdown: Is white or dark meat the healthier option?

By
1 hour ago

As families gather around their Thanksgiving tables this week, the great turkey choice will inevitably have to be made: “White or dark meat?” Although many opt for white meat, believing it’s the healthier option, nutrition expert Dr. Lauri Wright said both have their positives.

“From a nutritional standpoint, the differences between white and dark meat are relatively small when considering an entire balanced diet,” Wright, director of nutrition programs at the University of South Florida, told Real Simple. “The main differences come down to fat content, calorie count, and micronutrient levels.”

White meat, found in the breast and wings, contains fewer calories and less fat — about 125 calories and 1.8 grams of fat per 3 ounce serving. Dark meat, from the thighs and drumsticks, has roughly 150 calories and 5.1 grams of fat for the same portion.

While the higher fat content contributes to dark meat’s signature rich, juicy flavor, it also edges out its paler counterpart in certain nutrients, containing slightly higher levels of iron, zinc and vitamin B12. Meanwhile, white meat offers a bit more protein and potassium, “making it ideal for those focusing on lower-fat, high-protein meals,” Wright said.

The verdict? Neither option is definitively “healthier.” Both provide high quality protein and important nutrients that support everything from muscle health to immune function. Wright suggests instead of focusing on a single meal or piece of meat, “consider how it fits into your overall eating pattern; both white and dark meat can be part of a balanced diet.”

So this Thanksgiving, feel free to enjoy whichever type you prefer. The turkey’s nutritional benefits make it one of the healthiest options on the holiday table, regardless of which cut you choose.

Avery Newmark covers travel, health, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

