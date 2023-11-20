Does turkey actually make you sleepy?

It might not be the main dish that’s putting you in a ‘food coma’
Life
By
1 hour ago

It’s as reliable as the parades and football matches: Come Thanksgiving, you indulge in your family’s traditional feast before settling in for a much-needed nap. But while may blame the day’s “food coma” on the turkey specifically, i’s more likely a result of overeating.

That’s not to say that turkey can’t make you sleepy.

“Turkey, which is typically the star of a Thanksgiving meal, is naturally high in tryptophan,” Uma Naidoo, a nutritional psychiatrist and the author of “This is Your Brain on Food,” told Health.

ExploreWhy you should never wash your turkey

What is tryptophan?

According to WebMD, tryptophan is an “essential amino acid that plays a role in the production of serotonin, melatonin, niacin, and nicotinamide.”

And while tryptophan — and the melatonin it produces — can make us sleepy, it’s also helpful in breaking down food, growing and repairing tissues, producing hormones and brain chemicals, and maintaining a healthy digestive system.

ExploreFoods your pet can and cannot eat for Thanksgiving

But laying the blame on turkey is a bit simplistic. After all, tryptophan is also found in plenty of foods we eat all year long, including cheese, chicken, egg whites, fish, milk, peanuts and pumpkin and sesame seeds.

Avoid overeating

Knowing how widespread tryptophan is, it makes sense to look for other causes of your post-meal sleepiness. The main factor is actually overeating, especially of the high-carb side dishes that so many of us love — mashed potatoes, mac & cheese, bread. Experts also note that a few cocktails or beers over the course of the afternoon can leave you feeling tired too.

“To avoid post-meal drowsiness, it is important to not eat past your body’s fullness,” explained Georgia-based nutritionist Trista Best, RD, LD. “Don’t stuff yourself at the meal to the point of being uncomfortable. It is also important to make sure you are hydrated as this will help with energy as well.”

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Trump seeks Willis’ help to obtain documents in federal case 3h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Ex-Atlanta officer to serve 25 years for sodomy against woman reporting crime
49m ago

Credit: Melissa Ruggieri/AJC

Cops: Rapper Russ’ Roswell home burglarized; guns, Mercedes, purses stolen
22m ago

Credit: TNS

Braves sign Reynaldo López to a three-year contract
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Braves sign Reynaldo López to a three-year contract
2h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Inside City Hall: Why city leaders can’t solve all of Atlanta’s issues
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Bazemore

Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter: The kiss cam sweethearts
2h ago
COMPLETE COVERAGE: Prepare for your Thanksgiving
Where can I find it: copy service, shoe repair, hair pomade
Featured

Credit: Mike Luckovich

Mike Luckovich: Rosalynn’s farewell
18h ago
AJC seeking memories and photos of Rosalynn Carter
6h ago
Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top