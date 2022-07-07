True Colors Theatre, Ballethnic Dance get South Arts’ Southern Treasures grants

Nena Gilreath, co-founder and co-artistic director of Ballethnic said: “This grant comes at a perfect time because it will help us build the infrastructure we have worked tirelessly to create, with limited resources, for 32 years. We want to build a thriving organization that in time we can pass on to the next generation.”

The 17 organizations represent South Arts’ nine-state region comprising Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The organizations were chosen for their vital impact on their communities and the ways in which they help define and preserve each region’s unique arts ecosystem.

“These groups push the boundaries of creative expression, anchor their local communities, and advance the arts in our region,” said Susie Surkamer, South Arts’ president and CEO in a press release. “Our hope is that this initiative, with the help of these organizations, will foster a more equitable art community throughout the Southeastern region.”

Southern Cultural Treasures is supported by the Ford Foundation, with additional support from Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham, the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta, the Infusion Fund, a partnership between the City of Charlotte, Foundation For The Carolinas and generous donors to support the arts and cultural sector, and the Zeist Foundation.

The program complements the Ford Foundation’s America’s Cultural Treasures initiative, which aims to acknowledge and honor the diversity of artistic expression and excellence in America and provide funding to organizations that have made a significant impact.

