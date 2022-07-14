True Colors’ Community Conversation notes progress on equity, pushes for more

The evening featured scenes from “Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer.”

Citing Hamer’s famous quote, “Until I am free, you are not free either,” Smith asked the panel about how they felt about the current struggles for equality in the nation and what that means for Atlanta theater.

“In our nation, [equality] feels far, so I would like for theater to be a respite,” Quiñones said. “I would love for theater to be a soft place to land. I would love for us, as artists, creators and leaders of color, to be able to take off our armor. Because if we can’t do it inside of these walls, then what are we doing here? What are we here for?”

Minnieweather, also a playwright and co-founder of Black Leaders Advocating Cultural Theatre (B.L.A.C.T.), said pandemic-caused work stoppage forced theaters, notably including Serenbe Playhouse, to address the large problems of racial inequity, which had been regarded as an “open secret” before.

“There were actors and artists who were concerned and wanted to speak out about Serenbe,” she said. “But people were not comfortable losing their jobs. In my opinion, it took a stoppage of work for the open secret to become completely open.”

The issues at Serenbe, which were covered extensively by Farmer after the resignation of artistic director Brian Clowdus, led to its closure. But Serenbe is not the only theater where inequity was an issue.

Since theaters have reopened, panelists said they have seen a difference in diverse representation onstage.

“Yes, we have seen a difference,” Minnieweather said. “No, it is not enough.”

“We’re not blind, and we are paying attention,” Quiñones said. “We see the cast announcements. We see the season announcements. We see the new people that are staffed in your offices. We see all of it.”

For the most part, local theaters are still operating in survival mode, producing what is safe and what they know is going to sell tickets to the same patrons they had before the pandemic, she said.

“To them, we’re a risk,” Quiñones said. “When I see the same old-same old, I see that they’re not willing to take that risk. If you’re not willing to take that risk, you’re automatically closing the door.”

Farmer said that even theaters that expressed a commitment to change are still producing few plays by Black playwrights. He said he has also witnessed big theaters present problematic work with stereotypical and offensive gay characters.

“I’ve seen some gradual changes,” he said. “For all the positives I see, I see some negatives, though. A couple days ago, I got a press release from a theater company that made a statement, and they basically have one Black show in their season, and they’re patting themselves on the back.”

Vyas, the co-founder of East by Southeast, which promotes work by American artists of Asian descent, said theaters that diversified their staffs, often with newly hired community development liaisons, are not including those people in artistic decision-making.

“The people making the decisions are not diverse at the end of the day,” she said. “But I’m going to give these theaters two or three years to make it happen. Having more conversations like this will help us keep them accountable.”

The community outreach jobs are often quickly vacated, Minnieweather said.

“If you don’t change the water, you’re still going to get the same result,” Quiñones said. “Structurally, systematically, at a deep institutional level, these organizations have to be willing to completely deconstruct and rebuild. If that doesn’t happen, the revolving door will still be there.”

Quiñones said that her work as an educator is also a way she strives to implement systemic change, for she wants young artists to enter theaters in the future with different standards of what diversity is acceptable.

Minnieweather said diverse teams of creators should be allowed the reins of shows more often in the future. Quiñones agreed, adding that all shows — even “classics” — should have diverse casting because voices matter.

Vyas said, additionally, that ideal Atlanta theaters would pay artists a living wage and tell a wide range of diverse stories while remaining true to their missions.

“I don’t want all theater to look the same,” she said. “Every theater needs to have their own creative voice. But within that, there should be diversity. The American story is a diverse story, and I want to see that.”

The panel was presented by Kenny Leon’s True Colors Theatre Company in partnership with ArtsATL and TYDEF Studios.

“We’re here because Atlanta can change,” Vyas said. “The theater community is small enough that we can affect some change. Even as we get bigger, we still retain that sense that Atlanta is the biggest small town you’ll ever be in. I love it because I feel I can effect change, and I feel like my voice is being heard. And that is true for anyone starting out. We want to hear your voice.”

Questions from the audience included one from opera singer and activist Jayme Alilaw, who said she worked with Clowdus at Serenbe at one point.

“How do we maintain the solidarity now that people are getting work again?” she asked. “How do we keep people plugged in, energized, willing to require systemic change, rather than putting a bunch of Black people on a flyer or program and saying, ‘We’ve changed!’ even when the turnover remains the same.”

The panel said the change can sustain through open, transparent discussions of money, including salaries. Also, empowering the next generation will force systemic change. And artists should choose work that is challenging and artistically fulfilling as we move forward, the panelists said.

Concluding the event, Smith said she was grateful for the Community Conversation and hopeful for Atlanta’s continued progress.

“We still have a way to go because it was abysmal before,” Smith said. “But we are seeing more plays by women, more plays by people of color. To me, we’ll be in a decent place when the numbers quadruple. We’ll be in an ideal place when we’re looking at merit and not having to put people in the boxes where we think they belong at all.”

