Treasures from the estate of Robert and Nell Woodruff to go under the hammer

If you want to own a piece of Atlanta history, be sure to put in a bid at the auction of items from the estate of Robert W. Woodruff, president of Coca-Cola from 1923 to 1955, and his wife Nell.
The online auction, set for Feb. 26 at 10 a.m., features more than 400 lots including portraits of Mr. Woodruff by Norman Rockwell and Thomas Stephens, a portrait of George Washington by former President Dwight Eisenhower (Woodruff’s longtime friend and golfing partner), a Thomas C. Molesworth “Jack Rabbit” stand, custom Tiffany & Co diamond jewelry worn by Nell, Coca-Cola items, furniture items and decorative objects.
Credit: LiveAuctioneers.com
Credit: LiveAuctioneers.com
Also featured will be items pertaining to Woodruff’s longtime friendship with legendary golfer Bobby Jones, including a birthday letter from Jones and Eisenhower to Woodruff.
A custom cabinet made by Dunhill to house Woodruff’s pipe collection, a complete set of rare Menaboni Christmas cards, a program from the Junior League Ball held in conjunction with the premiere of “Gone With the Wind” in 1939, and the only known remaining Robert W. Woodruff monogrammed golf club are some of the other rarities going under the hammer.
According to Robert Ahlers, CEO of the auction house, the museum-worthy artifacts were pulled from from the Woodruffs four homes – including their Atlanta estate, Manhattan apartment, Wyoming ranch, and south Georgia plantation were put up for auction by the family.
“The Norman Rockwell sketch is fabulous,” Ahlers marveled. “A collector wanting an original work of art will be very interested. And the Tiffany bracelet is not only beautiful, but custom made for Nell Woodruff.”
Credit: LiveAuctioneers.com
Credit: LiveAuctioneers.com
There will be no in-person bidding for this auction due to COVID, but bidders can register and bid right now on LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and Bidsquare.com. All registered bidders can also bid in real time as lots sell on auction day, starting at 10 a.m. Interested parties will be able to preview all lots in person in Ahlers & Ogletree’s Atlanta showroom at 700 Miami Circle.
To see all the lots, visit aandoauctions.com.
Credit: Reporter Newspapers
Credit: Reporter Newspapers
MEET OUR PARTNER
Today’s story comes from our partner, Reporter Newspapers. Reporter Newspapers publishes free, community newspapers in Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Visit them online at ReporterNewspapers.com or on Instagram @Reporter_News.
If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.
About the Author