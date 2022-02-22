Treasures from the estate of Robert and Nell Woodruff to go under the hammer

According to Robert Ahlers, CEO of the auction house, the museum-worthy artifacts were pulled from from the Woodruffs four homes – including their Atlanta estate, Manhattan apartment, Wyoming ranch, and south Georgia plantation were put up for auction by the family.

“The Norman Rockwell sketch is fabulous,” Ahlers marveled. “A collector wanting an original work of art will be very interested. And the Tiffany bracelet is not only beautiful, but custom made for Nell Woodruff.”

Caption A Tiffany & Co diamond bracelet is featured in the online auction. (LiveAuctioneers.com) Credit: LiveAuctioneers.com Credit: LiveAuctioneers.com Caption A Tiffany & Co diamond bracelet is featured in the online auction. (LiveAuctioneers.com) Credit: LiveAuctioneers.com Credit: LiveAuctioneers.com

There will be no in-person bidding for this auction due to COVID, but bidders can register and bid right now on LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and Bidsquare.com. All registered bidders can also bid in real time as lots sell on auction day, starting at 10 a.m. Interested parties will be able to preview all lots in person in Ahlers & Ogletree’s Atlanta showroom at 700 Miami Circle.

To see all the lots, visit aandoauctions.com.

Caption Reporter Newspapers Logo Credit: Reporter Newspapers Credit: Reporter Newspapers Caption Reporter Newspapers Logo Credit: Reporter Newspapers Credit: Reporter Newspapers

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Reporter Newspapers. Reporter Newspapers publishes free, community newspapers in Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Visit them online at ReporterNewspapers.com or on Instagram @Reporter_News.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.