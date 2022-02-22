Hamburger icon
Treasures from the estate of Robert and Nell Woodruff to go under the hammer

More than 400 lots are featured in the online auction, including a group of Coca-Cola lighters. (LiveAuctioneers.com)

Access Atlanta
By Collin Kelley, Reporter Newspapers for the AJC
11 minutes ago

If you want to own a piece of Atlanta history, be sure to put in a bid at the auction of items from the estate of Robert W. Woodruff, president of Coca-Cola from 1923 to 1955, and his wife Nell.

The online auction, set for Feb. 26 at 10 a.m., features more than 400 lots including portraits of Mr. Woodruff by Norman Rockwell and Thomas Stephens, a portrait of George Washington by former President Dwight Eisenhower (Woodruff’s longtime friend and golfing partner), a Thomas C. Molesworth “Jack Rabbit” stand, custom Tiffany & Co diamond jewelry worn by Nell, Coca-Cola items, furniture items and decorative objects.

Norman Rockwell's portrait of Robert W. Woodruff, president of Coca-Cola from 1923 to 1955, is featured in the online auction. (LiveAuctioneers.com)

Also featured will be items pertaining to Woodruff’s longtime friendship with legendary golfer Bobby Jones, including a birthday letter from Jones and Eisenhower to Woodruff.

A custom cabinet made by Dunhill to house Woodruff’s pipe collection, a complete set of rare Menaboni Christmas cards, a program from the Junior League Ball held in conjunction with the premiere of “Gone With the Wind” in 1939, and the only known remaining Robert W. Woodruff monogrammed golf club are some of the other rarities going under the hammer.

ExplorePhotos: Robert Woodruff mansion on the market

According to Robert Ahlers, CEO of the auction house, the museum-worthy artifacts were pulled from from the Woodruffs four homes – including their Atlanta estate, Manhattan apartment, Wyoming ranch, and south Georgia plantation were put up for auction by the family.

“The Norman Rockwell sketch is fabulous,” Ahlers marveled. “A collector wanting an original work of art will be very interested. And the Tiffany bracelet is not only beautiful, but custom made for Nell Woodruff.”

A Tiffany & Co diamond bracelet is featured in the online auction. (LiveAuctioneers.com)

There will be no in-person bidding for this auction due to COVID, but bidders can register and bid right now on LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and Bidsquare.com. All registered bidders can also bid in real time as lots sell on auction day, starting at 10 a.m. Interested parties will be able to preview all lots in person in Ahlers & Ogletree’s Atlanta showroom at 700 Miami Circle.

To see all the lots, visit aandoauctions.com.

Reporter Newspapers Logo

