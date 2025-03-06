With season 3 of HBO’s hit show “The White Lotus” unfolding against the stunning backdrop of Thailand, wanderlust is hitting hard.

Dubbed “The White Lotus Effect,” interest in the lush, tropical country has surged, with a 20% rise in tourism bookings, according to Business Insider. Luxury resorts — specifically the Four Seasons Koh Samui, one of the show’s main filming locations — are also experiencing a boom with a 40% spike in search. Nothing inspires an escape quite like a show full of fantasy and mystery.

But Thailand’s allure goes beyond the screen. Whether you’re chasing the show’s iconic settings or looking for a foodie escape, Thailand’s beaches, five-star resorts and adventure-packed islands are waiting for you.

Where to stay

Grab a cocktail and get ready to dive into some seriously delicious-retreats.

Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui: The undeniable star of the show’s third season, this resort is all about infinity pools, private beach massages and quiet luxury.

Bangkok-born actor Dom Hetrakul, who plays a hotel spa therapist in the latest season, swears by it as a wellness escape: “They have a lot of training experiences like Thai boxing and yoga,” he told the BBC.

Serendipity Resort Koh Lipe: Secluded beaches, breathtaking sunsets, and idyllic waters make this a dream destination. Nestled on the island of Koh Lipe, it offers uninterrupted views of surrounding islands and an intimate, laid-back escape.

Cape Fahn Hotel: For those seeking exclusivity, this private island resort off Koh Samui delivers. Highlights include Michelin-starred dining, a floating breakfast (yes, breakfast in the pool!) and a hands-on Thai dessert class. Guests can even learn traditional Thai dance, dressing in regal costumes for an immersive cultural experience.

Sametnangshe Boutique: Perfect for honeymooners and romantic retreats, this boutique hotel near Phang Nga Bay offers stunning views, private pools, and personalized service. A 45-minute drive from Phuket, it’s a peaceful escape from the usual tourist bustle.

What to pack

Thailand’s tropical weather calls for breezy, jet-setter-approved essentials.

“Cotton usually works best for Thailand’s tropical climate, but if you forget to pack some, you can always buy an iconic Thai elephant pant from one of Thailand’s many night markets!” Tida Harnpanpongse, public relations manager for the Tourism Authority of Thailand, told Travel and Leisure.

Lightweight linens and statement swimwear: Stay cool while looking effortlessly chic.

Nuxe’s Huile Prodigieuse: For that post-swim glow.

Jacquemus Le Bob Artichaut Bucket Hat: Stylish sun protection for endless beach lounging.

Comfy flip-flops: With Thailand’s shoes-off culture, opt for Sanuk or Havaianas for lasting comfort.

Bug spray & sunscreen: Because mosquitoes and the sun don’t care how luxurious your stay is. They will find you, we promise.

Pro tips for the ultimate Thai getaway

Get on island time: The best way to explore Thai’s islands? Rent a motorcycle if you’re feeling adventurous, or let someone else take the wheel and hop on a motosai (motorcycle taxi), as recommended by Lonely Planet.

Eat like a local: Roadside stalls serve up some of the best Pad Thai and mango sticky rice, according to Redditors. Hetrakul recommends the Fisherman’s Village Night Market in Koh Samui for an authentic culinary experience.

Indulge in a beach massage: They’re affordable, relaxing and the perfect way to wind down after a day in the sun.

Best for parties: Koh Pha Ngan. Known for its legendary Full Moon Parties, the island’s neon-lit beach raves are a can’t-miss for nightlife lovers.