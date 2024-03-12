Spring travel: Get ready for action-packed fun in the great outdoors

Teton Mountain Bike Tours. $2,750 and up for the Tour of the Tetons. 545 North Cache St., Jackson, Wyoming. 307-733-0712, tetonmtbike.com.

Golfing

Bermuda is smaller than Manhattan and resembles the grounds of a golf club. Port Royal Golf Course, designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr., opened in 1970 and has been called one of the best public courses in the world by Golf Digest. Bermuda’s newest course at Five Forts Golf Club was designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr., and opened in 2021 on the grounds of the St. Regis Bermuda Resort. This 18-hole, par-62 boutique course has a hilly terrain with ocean views on every hole. Its name was inspired by its location between by five historic forts, the largest being Fort St. Catherine, open for tours. This spring St. Regis offers a stay-and-play package called Iconic Views and Greens that includes rounds at Five Forts, an ocean-view room and a daily $50 resort credit.

The St. Regis Bermuda Resort. $729 and up for the golf package. 34 Coot Pond Road, St. George’s, Bermuda. 441-543-2222, marriott.com.

Surfing

Ireland is not a destination typically associated with the sport of surfing, but along the Wild Atlantic Way coastal route hugging Ireland’s western shore, there’s a surfing hotspot in the town of Bundoran. It’s nicknamed the “Surf Capital of Ireland” due to a variety of surfing conditions at different beaches suitable for beginners, intermediates and pros. No matter your skill level, the Bundoran Surf Company can help get you settled and find the right spot. Its Surf and Stay package can be tailored to suit your needs with lessons, equipment and accommodations in the Surf Lodge with a choice of private rooms or communal bunk rooms. The main beach is within walking distance of its downtown lodge. Other good breaks are a short ride away. The cliffside Tullan Strand just north of town is the most popular surfing beach where most lessons take place because of the consistency of the waves.

Bundoran Surf Company. $161 and up for a stay package with lessons. Main St., Drumacrin, Bundoran, Co. Donegal. (0)71 984 1968, bundoransurfco.com.

Kayaking

The remote south Florida town of Everglades City juts out from the mainland between the Ten Thousand Islands National Wildlife Refuge and Everglades National Park making it a good base of operations for paddling excursions. You can peacefully glide through dense mangrove tunnels and beach your kayak on the white sands of isolated, unnamed keys, but this is a true backcountry area so guided tours are recommended. Everglades Adventures Kayak and Eco Tours provides day and overnight guided tours, as well as rentals. The overnight kayaking tours run from two to four days and include meals, drinking water and all paddling and camping gear. The season runs through the end of April before the heat and the bugs come calling. Those not up for overnight tours can stay at the Ivey House, an 18-room hotel in the center of town catering to outdoor enthusiasts.

Everglades Adventures. $675 and up for overnight kayak tours. 605 Buckner Ave., Everglades City, Florida. 239-977-5619, evergladesadventures.com.

Climbing

For those in search of bucket-list high-altitude climbing and mountaineering adventure, The Mont Blanc Massif — the highest peak in the Alps (and Europe) at 15,744 feet — straddles the borders of France, Switzerland and Italy. The Chamonix Valley on the French side makes a good base of operations. Companie des Guides de Chamonix was founded in 1821 and provides climbing lessons and guide services throughout the area for all skill levels. Beginners can take a rock climbing lesson or check out the thrills of ice climbing on a glacier. More experienced climbers can take guided overnight alpine climbing treks lasting from two to five days, including the four-and-five-day Mount Blanc packages ascending the summit.

Companie des Guides de Chamonix. $2,400 and up for multi-night summit ascent packages. 190 Pl. de l’Église, Chamonix, France. 74400. +33 4 50 53 00 88, chamonix-guides.com.

Fishing

The deepest part of the Gulf of Mexico lies off of Texas near South Padre Island making it a go-to spot for deep-sea anglers. This sub-tropical barrier island is also known for its nearshore casting, especially on the Laguna Madre, a rare hypersaline bay that attracts many species of shallow-water fish. Henry’s Charters specializes in private day excursions on both the bay and the Gulf for parties of up to four but not exceeding six. Trips last between four and six hours, are suitable for all ages, and they will clean your catch so you can take it to one of many local restaurants that will cook it for a small fee. Henry’s Charters’ clients can get a 15% discount on accommodations when they book with Island Rentals SPI.

Henry’s Charters. $525 and up for excursions. 33256 State Park Road, South Padre Island, Texas. 956-254-9427, henryscharters.com.

Rafting

The northward-flowing Ocoee River in Tennessee has five miles of continuous class III and IV rapids along its middle section just over the Georgia state line. It’s one of the more thrilling and popular river rafting spots in the South. The upper section of the Ocoee, where the whitewater paddling events for the 1996 Olympics took place, also has five miles of extreme whitewater, but only for 34 days each year on this TVA dam-controlled river. Plan a guided rafting trip on both sections of the river with Rolling Thunder River Company based in McCaysville, where the peacefully flowing Toccoa River becomes the Ocoee at the state line. This full-day trip called Double Trouble only occurs on weekends beginning in May, pegged to the TVA water release schedule.

Rolling Thunder River Company. $87 and up for Double Trouble. 20 Hughes St., McCaysville. 800-408-7238, rollingthunderriverco.com.

Horseback riding

After the snowmelt, April begins horseback riding season to Bryce Canyon National Park. Riding from the rim to the canyon floor and back up is an unforgettable way to experience the unique totem pole-like red rock formations known as hoodoos set against a backdrop of the high desert landscape of southern Utah. There’s a dedicated horse trail in the park and only one authorized guide service — Canyon Trail Rides. The company offers tours for ages 7 and up, lasting from 90 minutes to three hours. Along with seeing some stunning scenery, you’ll learn a lot about the history and geology of the canyon. The historic Bryce Canyon Lodge opened in the 1920s and remains the only lodging option within the park, including cabins, next door to the horse corral and check-in point for Canyon Trail Rides.

Canyon Trail Rides. $85 and up for canyon tours. 1 Lodge Way, Highway 63, Bryce, Utah. 435-679-8665, canyonrides.com.

Sailing

Fully renovated after the devastation of the 2017 hurricanes, Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina is a private island resort in the British Virgin Islands where guests can take sailing lessons and receive certifications at the on-site Offshore Sailing School. Founded by two members of the National Sailing Hall of Fame, the school offers courses for true beginners who’ve never sailed a day in their lives, as well as advanced sailors looking to up their competitive sailing game. Lessons range from two hours to intensive multi-day courses on single-hull vessels and catamarans. There are no more than four students per instructor so it’s a highly personalized experience on the water learning how to harness the wind with ropes, riggings and sailcloth.

Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina. $1,299 and up for sailing packages. Scrub Island, VG1120, Virgin Islands (British). 877-890-7444, scrubisland.com.

Birding

Located along the Pacific Flyway migration path, Cannon Beach, Oregon, becomes a birding hotspot in spring. Beginning in April, Haystack Rock is a hub for a variety of species, most notably the Tufted Puffin. In fact, it’s one of only a handful of places where you can view Tufted Puffins from the mainland. The beachside Surfsand Resort has accommodations with a clear view of Haystack Rock. For birders who want to get their young kids involved, Surfsand has an on-site mascot — Tuffy the Tufted Puffin — and a child’s birthday package on the beach with a balloon bouquet, viewing goggles, cupcakes, saltwater taffy and a puffin doll.

Surfsand Resort. $250 and up. 148 W. Gower, Cannon Beach, Oregon. 855-632-6744, surfsand.com.