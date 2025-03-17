Things to Do
A visitor’s guide to Atlanta’s March Madness 2025 games

Here’s what you need to know ahead of State Farm Arena’s Sweet 16 and Elite 8 South Regional matches

Some history of March Madness
15 minutes ago

From Sweet 16 to Elite 8, March Madness 2025 is coming to Atlanta in a big way. Georgia’s capital will host South Regional matches, and ticket prices are already hitting the hundreds — even thousands.

Here are all the details for traveling to some of college basketball’s biggest Georgia games this year:

When and where is Atlanta hosting March Madness this year?

Atlanta’s 16,888-seat State Farm Arena will feature Sweet 16 and Elite 8 March Madness games this year, as hosted by Georgia Tech. On March 28, a Friday, the arena will feature the Sweet 16 South Regionals at an undisclosed time. On March 30, the Elite 8 South Regionals will be underway. Selection Sunday is scheduled for March 16, which will reveal the 68 teams participating in this year’s tournament.

The State Farm Arena is at 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta, Georgia 30303.

How much are March Madness tickets at State Farm Arena?

Ticket prices for the Atlanta-based March Madness games this year range from low hundreds to several thousands. Including fees, discount offers and verified resale tickets, the lowest price offered by Ticketmaster (as of March 12) was $247.30 for a single ticket to the March 30 South Regionals. March 28′s Sweet 16 featured the biggest single ticket price — a verified resale ticket for $12,323.77.

Both games featured several resale tickets priced in the low thousands.

For more ticket information, visit statefarmarena.com/events/detail/march-madness-2025.

What hotels are near State Farm Arena?

According to State Farm Arena, there are around 2,800 hotel rooms within walking distance of the massive venue. It’s because the arena is right in the middle of Atlanta’s Centennial Park District, a home to nearly a dozen hotels.

Requiring no more than a 0.3 mile trek, the Glenn Hotel, Margaritaville Vacation Club and Home2 Suites are three of the closest hotels to the arena.

For more hotel listings within walking distance of State Farm Arena, visit centennialparkdistrict.com/places-to-go/hotels.

What is the nearest parking to State Farm Arena?

The State Farm Arena advises drivers secure their parking spaces in advance through ParkMobile. The arena features four parking areas: Sapphire Deck, Ruby Lot, State Farm Drive and the Diamond Deck. For the shortest walk, consider locking down a space in the Diamond Deck or along State Farm Drive.

For more parking information, visit statefarmarena.com/arena-parking.

Are there other ways to get to the games?

MARTA travelers will need to head over to the GWCC//CNN Center Station (on the blue and green lines) to get to the games. Once there, visitors can make their way up the station’s escalator to the State Farm Arena. Rideshare users leaving the arena will need to walk to the official pickup zone next to International Plaza and State Farm Drive. Signs will help guide patrons from gates five and seven to the pickup zone.

For a map of the entire arena, visit statefarmarena.com/arena-maps.

How can people watch the games at home?

CBS Sports and Turner Sports will air all 67 games of March Madness 2025. Fans can catch the action across TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV, as well as online through digital platforms like Paramount+ and March Madness Live.

For the full schedule, visit ncaa.com/mens-final-four/broadcast-info.

