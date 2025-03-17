In Atlanta for March Madness? Check out the Centennial Park District for more fun

Georgia’s capital will be hustling and bustling with basketball fans come late March. Why? March Madness will be in Atlanta in a big way this year.

Travelers coming to visit for the games should know, however, that basketball is hardly all that’s on offer in walking distance of the venue for 2025’s South Regional Sweet 16 and Elite 8 match ups. Here’s everything an Atlanta visitor needs to know to make the most of their trip for college basketball’s iconic tournament:

Where is Atlanta hosting its March Madness 2025 games?

Atlanta will host the South Regional games for March Madness this year. On March 28, the State Farm Arena will host the Sweet 16 competition, followed by the Elite 8 competition on March 30. Basketball fans looking to make the most out of the extended weekend won’t have to venture far from the arena either.

The State Farm Arena is nestled in Atlanta’s Centennial Park District, home to downtown’s vibrant entertainment scene. From fun things to do to classy eateries to fancy hotels, here’s how to make the most of your time during Atlanta’s March Madness weekend.

Things to do in the Centennial Park District

Feel like your March Madness weekend could use a little magic? The Atlanta Magic Theater has you covered. It’s comfortably in walking distance of State Farm Arena, and the theater will be hosting performances March 28 and March 29. The 75-minute magic performance’s kid-friendly atmosphere makes it a great way for families to level up their next outing.

No visit to Atlanta is complete without a trip to the iconic Georgia Aquarium. With over 11 million gallons of water, it’s the largest aquarium in the entire Western Hemisphere. From whale sharks to real sharks, one of the most brilliant aquarium experiences in the country is only a half mile from State Farm Arena.

Another iconic Atlanta experience is just down the road from the arena as well — the World of Coca-Cola. Georgia’s famous soft drink is on full display at the unique Coca-Cola experience. Visitors can sip over 100 flavors from the Coca-Cola lineup, learn the legend of its secret formula and enjoy a bevy of other exhibits.

Sports fans looking to indulge in a little football can head on over to the College Football Hall of Fame. Less than a quarter mile from the arena, this museum experience features AI tech, a three-story helmet wall and a miniature field where visitors can test their skills.

Want to get a lay of the land when you arrive in the Centennial Park District? Visit SkyView Atlanta. It’s a near 20-story tall Ferris wheel with 42 climate-controlled gondolas that’s just over a quarter mile from State Farm Arena.

Scared of heights? A half mile from the arena, visitors can hop on the Peachtree Trolley. Featuring 90-minute tours, the trolley offers passengers fully narrated guides to the city.

Explore Georgia men set to end NCAA tournament drought and seek rare victory

Places to eat in the Centennial Park District

No weekend outing is complete without an awesome meal, and Atlanta’s downtown area is full of great options. From fancy to casual, here are four eateries within walking distance of State Farm Arena that can level up your March Madness experience.

Top Draft at the Omni Atlanta Hotel is a go-to sports bar within the Centennial Park District. At just 0.3 miles from State Farm Arena, it’s also a no-brainer for anyone walking to or from the games.

Explore First and last spots in March Madness riding on outcome of conference tournaments

Anyone in the mood for something a littler heartier, and perhaps a little more Southern, will want to visit Twin Smokers BBQ. Only an extra 528 feet from the venue, Twin Smokers BBQ is a great way for March Madness travelers to level up their South Regional weekend experience with some proper Southern cuisine. One of the biggest advantages of trying out this BBQ joint, however, comes down to what’s just around the corner.

Less than 350 feet away, patrons can finish the night with a sweet treat at the Yard Milkshake Bar. It’s an Instagram-worthy ice cream shop with dozens of fun flavors.

Those interested in something more refined and romantic should consider visiting the Sun Dial Restaurant, Bar and View. Resting atop the Westin Peachtree Plaza, this classy eatery features a 360 degree panorama view of the Atlanta skyline from 723 feet in the air. It’s an upscale dining experience perfect for anyone looking to punctuate their visit with something unforgettable.

Places to stay in the Centennial Park District

With nearly 3,000 hotel rooms within walking distance of State Farm Arena, Atlanta visitors will have a lot of hotel options to choose from during March Madness this year. Three hotels within walking distance of the arena, for instance, are the Glenn Hotel, Margaritaville Vacation Club and Home2 Suites.

For more nearby hotel listings, visit centennialparkdistrict.com/places-to-go/hotels.