Nation & World News
Nation & World News

March Madness: How to watch and what to watch for in the 2025 NCAA Tournament

The countdown to March Madness is on
Michigan State forward Coen Carr throws down a reverse dunk during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Sunday, March 2, 2025, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Michigan State forward Coen Carr throws down a reverse dunk during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Sunday, March 2, 2025, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

The countdown to March Madness is on.

The beloved annual tradition that is the NCAA Tournament will begin in just a few weeks. Tens of thousands will fill out those brackets in hopes of winning the office poll or at least a bit of respect after the matchups are set on Selection Sunday.

Who will win it all? Auburn, Duke, Houston and Florida are among the favorites for the men at this point.

Get ready: The tournament tips off with the First Four on March 18 and the first round begins March 20.

How can I watch?

Every game of the men's tournament will be aired — here is a schedule that will be updated with matchups — either on CBS, TBS, TNT or TruTV and their digital platforms, including Paramount+. CBS will handle the Final Four and national title game this year.

The NCAA will also stream games via its March Madness Live option.

Who are the favorites?

The top three betting favorites as March approaches (in order) are Auburn, Duke and Houston, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

Who is playing?

There are 32 automatic bids that will be filled via league tournaments and they will be combined with 36 at-large picks by the NCAA selection committee. We all find out on Selection Sunday, March 16, when bracket matchups are unveiled.

When are the games?

The First Four is in Dayton, Ohio, on March 18-19 and first- and second-round games March 20-23 stretch from Providence, Rhode Island, to Seattle.

The Sweet 16 weekend will see games March 27-30 in Newark, New Jersey (East Regional), Atlanta (South), Indianapolis (Midwest) and San Francisco (West).

The Final Four is in San Antonio on Saturday, April 5, with the championship game the night of Monday, April 7.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

Auburn forward/center Johni Broome (4) blocks a shot by Georgia guard Blue Cain (0) during the first half an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Oregon forward Kwame Evans Jr., right, rebounds the ball against Wisconsin forward Xavier Amos (13) and guard Jack Janicki, back, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo taken with a slow shutter speed, Kansas guard David Coit drives during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 96-64. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Southern California guard JuJu Watkins (12) celebrates after scoring as UCLA center Lauren Betts (51) and guard Londynn Jones (3) look on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Credit: AP

March Madness: How to watch the women's NCAA Tournament and what to watch for

59m ago

Major women's basketball conferences see regular season conclude this week with titles at stake

Mid-majors aim to make final statements for NCAA selection committee ahead of league tournaments

The Latest

Robert E. Crimo III arrives for his trial in Judge Victoria A. Rossetti's courtroom in Waukegan, Ill., Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)

Credit: AP

Man pleads guilty to murder and attempted murder in shooting at suburban Chicago July 4 parade

4m ago

Stock market today: Wall Street remains relatively calm ahead of Trump's latest deadline on tariffs

6m ago

Animal skins, bells, ritual chaos: Ancient burnout remedy is still at the heart of Greece’s carnival

10m ago

Featured

Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta is seen returning to business Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024 after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon left the suspect and three other people injured. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate

Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.

OPINION

MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?

Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.

CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister

Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake