Trains, Tchaikovsky and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Randy Houser

Country music artist Randy Houser will perform at Buckhead Theatre Saturday.

8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29. Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta. 404-843-2825. $33.50 and up.

Country music artist Randy Houser, known for songs including “How Country Feels” and “Runnin’ Outta Moonlight,” brings his powerful delivery to the Buckhead Theatre.

Sibelius, Grieg and Tchaikovsky

8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30. $23 and up. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4900.

Listen to the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra’s performance of Sibelius’ “Finlandia,” Grieg’s “Piano Concerto” and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6, “Pathétique.

Cobb

Songs of the Cinema

8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28 and Saturday, Jan. 29 and 3 p.m. Sunday. $25. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.

Celebrate the music of movies from every generation in this co-production between the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre and the Atlanta Lyric Theatre.

Trains, Trains, Trains!

Saturday, Jan. 29 and Sunday, Jan. 30. $5-$10, free for members. The Southern Museum, 2829 Cherokee St., Kennesaw. Park at Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Hwy. NW, Kennesaw and take the free shuttle. 770-427-2117.

The Southern Museum’s most popular event of the year features its biggest model train display ever along with train-themed activities and historic trains.

Assault Trail Guided Hike

11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 30. Free. Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, 900 Kennesaw Mountain Drive, Kennesaw. 770-427-4686.

Join a ranger-led hike and walk in the footsteps of nearly 9,000 Union soldiers who made a historic charge on June 27, 1864.

DeKalb

Run with the Dogs 5K and 1 Mile Pup Trot

Run or walk with or without your pup in an annual fundraiser of the Decatur Bulldogs Boosters.

8:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29. Renfroe Middle School, 220 W. College Ave., Decatur.

Bring your dog or come solo and run or walk in this annual fundraiser for the Decatur Bulldogs Boosters.

Sip & Pour Fluid Art

1 p.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30. $60. New Black Wall Street Market, 8109 Mall Parkway, Stonecrest.

Have fun while you transform your serving tray into a beautiful piece of art under an artist’s guidance. Cocktails are also included.

AWARE Tour

1 p.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29. Free. Atlanta Wild Animal Rescue Effort (AWARE), 4158 Klondike Road, Stonecrest.

Meet and learn about permanent resident ambassador animals at AWARE and learn how to peacefully coexist with wildlife.

North Fulton

Little River Band

Relive hits with The Little River Band in Sandy Springs this Friday.

8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28. $45-$65. Byers Theatre, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. 770-206-2022.

Fall in love with Little River Band’s hits all over again as they continue their legacy.

Saxophonist Greg Abate

7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29. 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30. $34. The Velvet Note, 4075 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta. 855-583-5838.

Listen to music from saxophonist Greg Abate, who was recently ranked No. 2 on Downbeat magazine’s readers’ poll of international jazz saxophonists.

Workshop with Illustrator C.F. Payne

1 p.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29. $50 resident, $75 non-resident. Alpharetta Arts Center, 238 Canton St., Alpharetta. 678-297-6165.

Learn from master illustrator C.F. Payne with a rotation of artist’s talk, live demonstration of the artist at work and participant workshop. Drawing paper, drawing boards and pencils are provided, or you can bring your own supplies if you’d prefer using them.

Gwinnett

Museum After Dark

6 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28. $6-$11. Gwinnett Environmental & Heritage Center, 2020 Clean Water Drive, Buford. 770-904-3500.

Discover the museum after hours in an immersive experience that lets you explore the exhibits, artifacts and science experiments with crafts, games and more.

North Atlanta Home Show

Get inspired this weekend at the North Atlanta Home Show in Duluth.

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30. One-day tickets $6 online, $8 box office, seniors 65 and up with ID and children age 12 and under free. Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-813-7500.

Get inspired with home and outdoor exhibits, demonstrations and more.

“Feeding Beatrice”

8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27-Saturday, Jan. 29 and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20 and Sunday, Jan. 30. $25 and up. Aurora Theatre, 128 East Pike St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222.

“Feeding Beatrice” is a spine-chilling thriller that evokes “Get Out” and “Psycho” as it metaphorically and literally reveals the dark side of America’s past and its effects on the present.