Trail Walk, Lego Mania and more: 16 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Learn about wedding ideas and trends, watch a fashion snow, and meet with every type of vendor you’ll need to plan the perfect wedding.

Riley Green - We Out Here Tour

7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7 and Saturday, Jan. 8. $39.50 and up. Coca-Cola Roxy at The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Ave. SE Suite 500, Atlanta. 470-351-3866.

Country artist Riley Green brings his current tour to the Coca-Cola Roxy, where he’ll be joined by Corey Smith and Kameron Marlowe. The show is appropriate for all ages.

Music 4 the Soul

8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8. $55 and up, plus fees. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 770-916-2800.

Take a trip down memory lane with the legendary ‘70s sounds of the New Stylistics and the Delfonics. Part of the proceeds will help students attend private high schools through the GEMs program.

Full Moon Drum Circle

6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8. $2 requested donation. East Cobb Park, Marietta. 3322 Roswell Road, Marietta. 678-520-3549.

Bring your percussion instrument or a related one to feel the rhythm of a drum circle. Dancers, performers and other kindred spirits are also welcome.

DeKalb

Second Saturdays at Harmony Park

1 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8. Free admission. Harmony Park, 630 East Lake Drive, Decatur.

Shop and support local business while you browse through local arts, crafts, jewelry and more and listen to live music.

Mike Kennebrew

7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8. $10-$14. Eddie’s Attic, 515-B North McDonough St., Decatur. 404-377-4976.

Singer, songwriter and recording artist Mike Kennebrew performs relatable music that comes from the heart.

Trail Walk

11 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan. 8. Sue Kellogg Library, 952 Leon St., Stone Mountain. 770-413-2020.

Meet a Stone Mountain-Sue Kellogg Library staff member in front of the library to join a trail walk into Stone Mountain Park. Dress comfortably and bring a bottle of water.

Lewis Grizzard Returns

Caption Watch a loving tribute to the late humorist Lewis Grizzard at the ART Station Theatre in Stone Mountain Village. Credit: From ART Station Theatre Caption Watch a loving tribute to the late humorist Lewis Grizzard at the ART Station Theatre in Stone Mountain Village. Credit: From ART Station Theatre Credit: From ART Station Theatre

8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7 and Saturday, Jan. 8, 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9. $30-$40. ART Station Theatre, 5384 Manor Drive, Stone Mountain Village. 770-469-1105.

Bill Oberst Jr. offers a loving tribute to the late Lewis Grizzard, a popular humorist, book author and columnist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

North Fulton

Lego Mania

6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7. $39. Flour Power Kids Cooking Studio, 131 S. Main St. Suite G, Alpharetta. 470-760-6460.

Let your child make Lego-inspired recipes like Lego Pizzas and Marshmallow Lego Head Pops.

Tyler Hartley, Harpist

Caption Enjoy harp music from Tyler Hartley at Alpharetta Arts Center. Credit: From alpharettamusicclub.com Caption Enjoy harp music from Tyler Hartley at Alpharetta Arts Center. Credit: From alpharettamusicclub.com Credit: From alpharettamusicclub.com

3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9. $30 per person, which includes hors d’oeuvres and wine. Alpharetta Arts Center, 238 Canton St., Alpharetta.

Enjoy harp music by Tyler Hartley and arrive at 3 p.m. to enjoy a glass of wine and check out visual art in the gallery.

ArtAround Roswell

Ongoing. Free. various Roswell locations.

Follow a map to view 10 permanent and temporary sculptures in various outdoor sites throughout Roswell in a “museum without walls.”

Winter Family Night Hike

7 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8. $12 per person, $10 for members. Advance registration required. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055, ext. 237.

Explore the sights and sounds of winter in the woods and when you’re done hiking, roast a marshmallow over a campfire.

Gwinnett

Repticon Atlanta

Caption See and buy exotic pets and reptiles at Gwinnett County Fairgrounds & Expo Center. Credit: From repticon.com Caption See and buy exotic pets and reptiles at Gwinnett County Fairgrounds & Expo Center. Credit: From repticon.com Credit: From repticon.com

9 a.m.-12:45 p.m. and 1:15 p.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8 and 10 a.m.-12:45 p.m. and 1:15 p.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9. One-day online-only tickets for adults $10, kids ages 5-12 $5 and kids 4 and under free. Two-day tickets $15 adults, $5 kids 5-12 and kids 4 and under free. Teachers free with valid school ID or paystub. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville.

See, learn about and buy reptiles and exotic pets and supplies for them.

First Friday Concert - The Grains of Sand

7 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7. Norcross Cultural Arts & Community Center, 10 College St., Norcross. Call 678-421-2049 to RSVP.

Listen to music from the Grains of Sand Band, a seven-member group from Athens that plays R&B and beach music.

SkynFolks

8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7. $20 in advance, $23 at the door. Red Clay Music Foundry, 3116 Main St., Duluth. 404-478-2749.

Listen to Lynyrd Skynyrd hits as performed by tribute band SkynFolks.

Duluth Farmers & Artisan Market

2 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9. Duluth Town Green, 3142 Hill St., Duluth. 770-476-3434.

Shop local vendors selling local produce, baked goods and homemade items including jams, pottery, and more.