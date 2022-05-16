‘Trading Places’ gets a musical update at Alliance Theatre

Caption Kenny Leon watches the cast of "Trading Places" rehearse. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com) Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com Caption Kenny Leon watches the cast of "Trading Places" rehearse. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com) Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

It’s a true homecoming for Atlanta’s Leon, 66, who broke into prominence in 1990 when he was named artistic director of the Alliance. He eventually started his own Atlanta theater company, True Colors, and moved to the national stage, winning a Tony Award for directing “Fences” in 2010 and a Drama Desk Award for directing “A Raisin in the Sun” in 2014, and nailing everything he tried his hand at, from TV musicals to Steppenwolf Theater in Chicago.

“I still own a home in Cobb County,” he says, back in Atlanta rehearsing the new musical. “This is the first time in almost 20 years that I’m back on the Alliance stage. It’s a beautiful thing to come home. I feel like I’m coming home to celebrate with all the people that made me. That means a lot to me.”

Three years ago, theatrical producer Marc Madnick bought the rights to the movie “Trading Places” with the idea of turning it into a Broadway musical, and brought in another production company, the Michael Cassel Group. To adapt it, they hired Lennon, who’s best known for his years as Lt. Dangle on the campy spoof TV series “Reno: 911!,” but now is primarily a writer.

“We definitely struggled for a while,” says Lennon. “If you were to take the film and do a sort of a charcoal rubbing where you transfer it to another piece of paper, it would not work for an audience today. It’s got some very funny stuff, but also problematic stuff, some insensitive and just weird stuff.”

Caption Thomas Lennon, best known as Lt. Jim Dangle in the cult comedy TV show "Reno: 911!" wrote the book for the new musical adaptation of "Trading Places" at the Alliance Theatre.

The challenge was to make it fresh and relevant.

“Kenny said if we’re doing this now, it has to say something important about now,” recalls Lennon.

“I want to do plays and stories that matter to people’s lives today,” says Leon. “I don’t want to do museum pieces. If I can make this property say something about the time we’re living in, then it’s exciting. Otherwise…”

Among Leon’s suggestions: Murphy’s character, Billy Ray Valentine, is now a female hustler named Billy Rae Valentine (played by Aneesa Folds of the improvisational hip-hop comedy musical group Freestyle Love Supreme.).

That gender switch is key to Leon. “It’s a completely different show” as a result, he says. “Black women have gone through so much in this country. In many ways they are the strength and backbone of so much political change.”

One of the few sympathetic characters in the movie, the butler Coleman, is now the show’s narrator. He starts the audience off in the present, then tells the story as a long flashback to the 1980s. Keeping the story in that decade allows for plenty of big hair, shoulder pads and retrospective humor.

Another major change is the elimination of Ophelia, the hooker with a heart of gold played by Jamie Lee Curtis in the movie. That plot role is now filled by a gay drag performer named Phil (Joe Montoya).

Also in the cast: Bryce Pinkham in the Aykroyd role of Louis Winthorpe III, Marc Kudisch and Lenny Wolpe as the Duke brothers and McKenzie Kurtz as Winthrop’s fiancé Penelope.

Caption Aneesa Folds and Bryce Pinkham star as a street hustler and a commodities trader whose lives are forcibly swapped in the Alliance Theatre's world premiere of the musical "Trading Places."

The Alliance is one of a handful of major regional U.S. theaters where Broadway-bound shows sometimes get their legs under them, figuring out what works and what doesn’t, before taking on the truly big expenses of the Great White Way.

Alliance managing director Mike Schleifer says the company has staged 16 such shows in cooperation with producing partners, starting in the early ‘90s. Among the hits: “Aida,” “The Color Purple,” “Sister Act” and “The Prom.” Among the misses: A musical version of “Bull Durham.”

“Every one of them is different,” Schleifer says. The producers usually approach the Alliance pitching a partnership. The Alliance reviews the script to see if it is interested.

“We know how much we would normally spend for a self-produced show. Then we come up with what we think it will cost to stage a big show with certain Broadway expectations, certain New York designers, maybe 25 people on stage and 15 people in the pit,” he explains.

Anything above what the Alliance would spend on a regular production, the commercial producers pay for, hoping to recoup their money later.

He won’t talk specific dollars but says “Trading Places” is roughly four times as costly as a self-produced Alliance production.”

There’s no single formula for what makes a new musical move successfully from the Alliance to Broadway. “It has to be commercially viable, and what is commercially viable is not always the highest level of art,” he says.

The creative team acknowledges Broadway is the goal, but talking about it seems to make them a little skittish, as if you mentioned the Scottish play to a Shakespearian actor.

“I don’t want to get ahead of myself,” says Leon. “I want to have a great production here, and then everything will take care of itself.”

But, he adds, “The play will have a future. We’re not just doing this for Atlanta.”

THEATER PREVIEW

“Trading Places: The Musical.” World Premiere. May 25-June 26. $25-$78. Alliance Theatre, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4600, alliancetheatre.org