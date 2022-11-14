T.I., Domani to perform at Atlanta Hawks game Nov. 23

The Nov. 23 game will also feature a pop-up activation in State Farm Arena with a mock version of the Trap Music Museum’s living room, and a limited edition 2022-23 Nike NBA City uniform will be unveiled. .

Guests can buy both individual tickets or a special bundle that includes game tickets and admission to the Trap Music Museum.

“There’s always been an ongoing intention to find new, creative ways to generate synergy among all of our brands,” T.I., 42, said. “We just wanted to find things that spoke to the culture. The Hawks have a genuine interest and intention to celebrate, uplift and represent the culture. For us to do it together is a no-brainer.”

“We’re really excited to partner with Trap Music Museum and bring this experience to a Hawks game,” Hawks vice president of marketing and Atlanta native Narcis Alikhani said. “T.I. is a legend in his own right, and has a very talented family as well.”

Domani was one of 5,000 volunteers for the Hawks’ Million Meal Pack campaign in July. Returning to the arena the night before Thanksgiving with his multi-hyphenate father is a full-circle moment that stems from attending games with his family as a child.

“My dad is always gonna let me know when I’m heading in the right direction,” Domani said. “We haven’t been on a stage together in the city like that, but it’s another opportunity for us to be great and have fun again.”

Domani is not the only one of T.I.’s four sons to find his own creative identity. The Grammy winner’s 18-year-old son King Harris is currently developing an unscripted series with Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz and his son, Tootie Raww. His eldest son, Messiah Harris, has christened himself as Buddy Red, a country and blues singer/guitarist.

“It’s always a beautiful thing and moment when any of your children identify their thing,” said T.I., who recently opened eatery Trap City Kitchen next to his museum. “As parents, we watch our kids from birth go through so many different phases and transitions to find themselves. Once you see them land on something that they’re proud of, incredibly good at and dedicated to, it’s fulfilling as a parent.”