Three arts festivals launch this month across Atlanta, including Elevate 2022

The Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs has announced this year’s Elevate festival. Elevate 2022: Open Spaces will take place over four weekends from Friday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Oct. 9, in venues around the city and will feature a diverse lineup of music and dance performances, poetry readings, art installations and interactive experiences. Most will take place in outdoor spaces. Launching the festival on Sept. 16 is the Mayor’s Pride Exhibit, featuring artwork by many of Atlanta’s LGBTQ artists.
France-Atlanta 2022 is a joint presentation by the Consulate General of France in Atlanta and the Georgia Institute of Technology. The annual series, back in person after a two-year hiatus, offers events in the fields of science, culture, humanitarian affairs and business. Arts events include “Traces: A Speech to African Nations” at the Rialto Center for the Arts; “Moesha 13 Plays Sunset Carnavale” featuring the rapper and DJ Moesha 13, whose music fuses techno and Afro, Kuduro and Baile Funk; “Africaman Original,” a solo performance in the spirit of celebrated musician Fela Kuti; and Care: A film by Valérie Massadien. The festival celebrates Marseille and Atlanta, two cities that represent the South in their respective countries. Opens Sept. 15.
Amy Miller is the curator for Atlanta Contemporary’s Fall 2022 Project Spaces event. In conjunction with photographer Gillian Laub’s “Southern Rites” exhibit and Atlanta Celebrates Photography, the exhibitions focus on works by photographers, filmmakers and artists who work in digital media. Session One runs Sept. 23 through Nov. 13, with an opening reception on Sept. 22. Session Two opens Nov. 17 and runs thought Jan. 8. Participating artists are Anderson Scott, Julia Kouneski, Dorothy O’Connor, Tokie Rome-Taylor, Nicol Rosendorf and Antonio Martinez.
