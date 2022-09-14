ajc logo
Three arts festivals launch this month across Atlanta, including Elevate 2022

Atlanta Freedom Bands celebrates Atlanta Pride Week with a concert at Westside Park on Oct. 2, including a performance from the AFB Color Guard.

Things to Do
By ArtsATL Staff, ArtsATL
57 minutes ago

The Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs has announced this year’s Elevate festival. Elevate 2022: Open Spaces will take place over four weekends from Friday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Oct. 9, in venues around the city and will feature a diverse lineup of music and dance performances, poetry readings, art installations and interactive experiences. Most will take place in outdoor spaces. Launching the festival on Sept. 16 is the Mayor’s Pride Exhibit, featuring artwork by many of Atlanta’s LGBTQ artists.

Curated by Susan Todd-Raque, "We Live Among You" will include portraits of people in Atlanta with mental health challenges, and their personal stories, including this image from Royce Soble. An opening reception takes place 1-3 p.m. Sept. 17. The show continues through Oct. 29.

Credit: Royce Soble

France-Atlanta 2022 is a joint presentation by the Consulate General of France in Atlanta and the Georgia Institute of Technology. The annual series, back in person after a two-year hiatus, offers events in the fields of science, culture, humanitarian affairs and business. Arts events include “Traces: A Speech to African Nations” at the Rialto Center for the Arts; “Moesha 13 Plays Sunset Carnavale” featuring the rapper and DJ Moesha 13, whose music fuses techno and Afro, Kuduro and Baile Funk; “Africaman Original,” a solo performance in the spirit of celebrated musician Fela Kuti; and Care: A film by Valérie Massadien. The festival celebrates Marseille and Atlanta, two cities that represent the South in their respective countries. Opens Sept. 15.

Amy Miller is the curator for Atlanta Contemporary’s Fall 2022 Project Spaces event. In conjunction with photographer Gillian Laub’s “Southern Rites” exhibit and Atlanta Celebrates Photography, the exhibitions focus on works by photographers, filmmakers and artists who work in digital media. Session One runs Sept. 23 through Nov. 13, with an opening reception on Sept. 22. Session Two opens Nov. 17 and runs thought Jan. 8. Participating artists are Anderson Scott, Julia Kouneski, Dorothy O’Connor, Tokie Rome-Taylor, Nicol Rosendorf and Antonio Martinez.

Credit: ArtsATL

ArtsATL (www.artsatl.org), is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in educating and informing audiences about metro Atlanta’s arts and culture. Founded in 2009, ArtsATL’s goal is to help build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city.

If you have any questions about this partnership or others, please contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

