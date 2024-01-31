Thinking outside the heart-shaped box: 4 foods your Valentine will love

Krispy Kreme

The popular doughnut chain offers heart-shaped mini “dough notes” that come in a variety of options.

You Color My World features a cake batter creme filling, red icing and rainbow heart blended sprinkles.

I Love You A Choco-Lot has a chocolate creme filling, chocolate icing and a piped rose.

You’re Berry Sweet has a white creme filling, strawberry icing and sprinkles.

Without You I’d Crumble features cookie dough creme filling, chocolate icing and chocolate chip cookie crumbles.

Chick-fil-A

Even Chick-fil-A has gotten into the Valentine’s spirit. They offer heart-shaped trays that can be filled with one of four items — from a 30 count of Chick-fil-A Nuggets, a 10 count of Chick-n-Minis, a six count of Chocolate Chunk Cookies or 12 Chocolate Fudge Brownie halves.

Contact your local Chick-fil-A restaurant or use the Chick-fil-A® App to find heart-shaped trays closest to you.

Credit: Chick-fil-A’s Heart-Shaped Trays.Courtesy Chick-Fil-A Credit: Chick-fil-A’s Heart-Shaped Trays.Courtesy Chick-Fil-A

Barilla pasta

If you plan on a romantic night in to show off your cooking skills, Barilla has heart-shaped pasta. The iconic brand is taking a step further to help solidify this year’s Valentine’s Day as one to remember by also giving away a custom ring designed by Alison Lou.

Starting Jan. 23 through 11:59 pm ET on Feb. 9, you can enter to win the ring on the Barilla website.

Meathearts

For some, nothing says “I love you” like mini hearts of meat. From the Manly Man Co. comes Meathearts, a Valentine’s Day gift box featuring a 2-ounce package of heart-shaped jerky. If your gift recipient loves something edgier than the original, Meathearts also come in spicy for a little kick of flavor.

They’re available for $26.50 at manlymanco.com.