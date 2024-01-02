4 tips for finding love in the new year

Throw a singles mixer

According to research by the dating app Inner Circle, singles parties are on the rise as people experience app fatigue and prefer to meet someone the old-fashioned way. If you’re the party planning type, throwing a singles mixer could help elevate your chances of meeting someone.

Tips for a good singles party include having some games to break the ice, providing guests with both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drink options, and having adventurous foods. For more ideas on setting up the perfect singles mixer, click here.

Vision board party

According to Psychology Today, mental practices (like visualization) can increase motivation and confidence. Getting together with some friends to create vision boards can be a great way to focus on what’s important to you.

“There are really no rules when it comes to vision boards, since it’s about crafting something that will inspire you to realize your dreams and goals on a daily basis,” explains Oprah Daily.

After you find your theme, it’s time to grab magazines and print pictures from the internet. According to the outlet, a vision board only works if it’s in a place where you can see it daily. For ideas to help inspire your vision board creation, check out Pinterest.

Join a hobby group

Hobby groups and clubs are a great way to meet new people, and a many of them are free to join. Not only can you widen your dating pool, but you can also learn a new skill or get in touch with your creative side.

Atlanta Sports & Social Club and Community Bucket are great places to start. MeetUp is also a very popular app that connects people with similar hobbies. Groups include volleyball, photography, writing and more.

Be alone

If you’re looking for love, being alone is probably the last thing you want to do. But “being single is an act of purging the clutter and making room for new thoughts (and dreams) to breathe and grow,” explained author and relationship expert Susan Winter in TIME.

“When you don’t need the company of others to enjoy yourself, people are naturally more drawn to you. People are drawn to confidence, and the ability to stand alone takes confidence,” adds Medium.