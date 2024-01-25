Children’s Museum of Atlanta celebrates Black History Month

“Little visionaries are called to design unique fashions, get jazzy with music from Coltrane, and create collages, sculptures, and planets. They can also join the Museum to hear stories about inspirational African American women and inventions that have shaped the lives of people around the world” CMA said.

Here are five activities for the family to enjoy during Black History Month at the Children’s Museum of Atlanta:

CMA on Stage

During CMA on Stage, enjoy Red Light, Green Light and “Dream Big, Little One,” by Vashti Harrison; and a cardboard fashion show and “Before John Was a Jazz Giant,” by Carole Boston Weatherford. Show dates run 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Science bar

At the science bar, children will learn about American hero and underground railroad conductor Harriet Tubman while making their own invisible ink.

Explore Viral sticker trick encourages kids to eat more vegetables

Jane’s Innovation Station

This interactive piece gives guests the challenge of following the footsteps of Michael Anderson, Yvonne Darlene Cagle, Mae C. Jemison and other black astronauts. You will learn about stability and shock absorption while creating space landers to safely deposit aliens on their home planets.

Art studio

At the art studio, your child’s inner Picasso will come to life as they create a collage while learning about African American art pioneers and honing their “fine motor skills and cognitive image recognition.”

Building Blocks

At Building Blocks, at 10 a.m. weekdays only — no programming Feb. 19–23 — children are invited to learn about sculptor Edmonia Lewis while making Play-Doh masterpieces, hearing the stories of Black astronauts while creating planets of their own out of yarn, and playing along with some of the jazz greats.