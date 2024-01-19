Atlanta pole-dancing class goes viral after ‘Mommy & Me’ video

In a video on the Pink Pole Studio Instagram page, moms and their children — girls and boys— ages 4-14, took to the pole in acrobatic moves to the tune of “Take Me There” by the Rugrats.

“Exciting news! After 3 years of anticipation, it’s finally happening. We are here to break stigmas and set the bar,” the caption read in part.

Some users commented via Instagram and X to voice their opinions on the activity being inappropriate. “Kids and pole dancing are 2 things that shouldn’t anywhere near each other,” one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

According to studio owner Tiajuanna “Tia” Harris, the class isn’t “raunchy.” It’s innocent fun.

“These kids aren’t twerking — nothing inappropriate, nothing sexual is going on here,” Harris said to Today.com. “What we’re doing is teaching them to use the apparatus as a fitness tool. It’s no different than gymnastics or ballet.”

“Much like adults, children who participate in pole fitness are likely to improve their muscular strength, increase flexibility, and enhance coordination skills. This form of exercise can also do wonders to your mental health, something which may prove hugely beneficial during exam season,” according to Xpert Fitness.

Those who’ve taken the class with their children agreed. Harris shared testimonials with Today.com, recalling a phone call she received from an attendee.

“She was like, ‘I wanted to tell you how much my son enjoyed the class. He said he felt like (Spider-Man),’” Harris said. “Hearing that warmed my heart.”

The classes are available at both Union City and Atlanta locations. For more information, visit PinkPoleStudios.com.