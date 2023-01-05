Repticon, Rodin and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Take part in an immersive cinematic experience that transports you through space.

Georgia Plant Swap + Sale

Noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. Eventide Brewing, 1015 Grant St. SE, Atlanta. 404-907-4543.

Get a jump start on your garden by buying or swapping plants, cuttings and seeds, or selling these items. If you’re swapping, bring your items in a box — and it’s helpful to have them labeled.

Rodin in the United States: Confronting the Modern

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 and Saturday, Jan. 7 and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, with additional dates through Jan. 15. General admission $16.50, members and children under 6 free. High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4400.

Catch the High Museum of Art’s Rodin exhibition in its final few weeks. It includes more than 70 sculptures and drawings and illuminates Rodin’s creative process as well as his daring and inventiveness.

Cobb

Caffeine and Octane

9 a.m.-noon Sunday, Jan. 8. Free to attend and exhibit. Town Center at Cobb, parking lot near Belk and JCPenney, 100 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw.

Admire the vehicles at North America’s largest monthly car show, with a theme this month of “Luxury VIP and Japanese.”

Georgia Bridal Show

Credit: From georgiabridalshow.com Credit: From georgiabridalshow.com

Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8. $10. Cobb Galleria Centre, Two Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 1-833-933-7460 (WEDSHOW).

Meet with wedding professionals and find everything you need in one day at one site.

The Steven Brooks Band

8 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. The Fountain, 4843 N. Main St., Acworth. 678-403-8898.

Listen to music from The Steven Brooks Band, which plays a deep catalog of originals as well as covers.

DeKalb

Paint Like Bob Ross

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

3:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8. $65. Dunwoody Nature Center main building, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.

Complete a Bob Ross winter wonderland landscape painting in just one fun class with the guidance of a certified instructor.

Flat Shoals Library Book Sale

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6. Flat Shoals Library, 4022 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur. 404-244-4370.

Load up on some reading material for the new year at the Friends of the Flat Shoals Library book sale.

Jellyfish Terrarium Workshop

6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. $40 plus taxes and fees. PlantHouse - Decatur, 112 West Trinity Place, Decatur. 470-557-9527.

Create a unique, ocean-inspired terrarium with help from the PlantHouse crew.

North Fulton

“All the Way: A Frank Sinatra Tribute”

2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8. $35. Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell. 770-641-1260.

Enjoy Sinatra hits like “Fly Me to the Moon” with Don Farrell and the Terry Woods Jazz Quartet. Anecdotes and fun stories about Sinatra will be interspersed throughout the show.

Habitat Restoration

8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan. 7. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.

Help remove invasive non-native plants at Chattahoochee Nature Center to encourage native habitat restoration. No experience or tools are required, but you’re encouraged to bring gloves.

Lift Yoga

Credit: From awesomealpharetta.com Credit: From awesomealpharetta.com

9 a.m.-10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6. Free. Preston Ridge Community Center, 3655 Preston Ridge Road, Suite 100, Alpharetta. 678-297-6194.

Get active in a lift yoga class that promotes stretching and mobility for all ages.

Gwinnett

Repticon Atlanta

Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8. $10 and up. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville. 863-268–4273.

Buy reptile pets and supplies, feeders, cages and merchandise. Live animal seminars and raffles will also be held.

First Friday Concert Series

7 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. Norcross Cultural Arts & Community Center, 10 College St., Norcross. 770-448-2122.

Enjoy music from The Grains of Sand Band, an Athens-based seven-member group that plays soul, R&B and beach music.

“The Princess and the Frog”

11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. $20-$25. Gas South Theater, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-813-7500 (office), 770-626-2464 (tickets).

Watch an ALICATS performance of “The Princess and the Frog,” told through dance styles including ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop, contemporary, modern, baton and acrobatics.