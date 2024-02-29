As the calendar flips to March, you’ll find plenty of fun events in metro Atlanta to fill the month’s first weekend. If you’re in the mood for a food festival, get your fill of every type of barbecue at the Sip and Swine BBQ Festival in Lawrenceville, or treat yourself to brunch foods and beverages like bloody marys and mimosas at the Atlanta Brunch Festival. Or if you have kids, get a jump start on their summer plans at the Summer Camp Expo in Kennesaw.

Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Intown Atlanta

Atlanta Brunch Festival

Noon-4 p.m., early entry at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2. General admission $55, early 11 a.m. entry $80, $90 day of event. $4 brunch samples. Atlantic Station Event Space, 241 20th St. NW, Atlanta.

Try some tasting size portions of brunch items from Atlanta restaurants and sip on brunch beverages like bloody marys, mimosas, beer, wine and seltzer. Davis and the Love and DJ Qtip will provide live music.

Credit: Atlanta Jewish Life Festival

Atlanta Jewish Life Festival

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, March 3. Adults 13 and up $22, kids ages 3-12 $11, family pass for two adults and up to four children $75. Georgia Aquarium (Oceans Ballroom entrance,) 246 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd., Atlanta. 404-883-2130.

Hear music from Jewish performers, nosh on delicious kosher food, connect with dozens of Atlanta Jewish organizations and compete in a hoops contest to win cash prizes. Entrance to the aquarium is included in your festival admission price, so you’ll get to see the new shark tank and other exhibits.

Plant and art sale

Noon-5 p.m. Sunday, March 3. Wild Heaven West End Garden Club, 1010 White St. SW, Atlanta.

Get together with other gardeners to buy and swap plants and seeds, take classes, and purchase some art. Free plants will also be offered.

Cobb

Marietta the Gathering

10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, March 2. Glover Park in Historic Marietta Square, 50 N. Park Square, Marietta. 770–794-5606.

Geek out at this family friendly festival that includes a guild show with merchandisers, crafters and smiths, as well as Tourney Alley, a street full of board games and card tournaments. Panels, performances and contests will also add to the fun.

Summer Camp Expo/Touch-A-Truck

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 2. Adams Park, 2600 Park Drive, Kennesaw. 770-422-9714.

Head to Adams Park in Kennesaw for a combined Summer Camp Expo and Touch-A-Truck event. You’ll be able to learn about camps available through Kennesaw Parks and Recreation, meet camp instructors and discuss summer job opportunities. Kids will be able to get upclose and personal with big trucks, heavy construction and public safety equipment, and more. Food and drink will be available for purchase.

‘Honeymoon in Vegas’

8 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, March 2, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 3, plus additional dates. $24-$45. Marietta’s New Theatre in the Square, 11 Whitlock Ave., Marietta. 678-664-9343.

Watch a Broadway musical version of “Honeymoon in Vegas,” based on the 1992 film, and featuring a score by Tony-winning composer Jason Robert Brown.

DeKalb

“Refuge”

7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2. Regular admission $15, students and seniors $10. First United Methodist Church of Tucker, 5095 Lavista Road, Tucker. 678-701-7761.

Take refuge in a night of music from Harmonia Atlanta at a concert about the joy and catharsis music can provide if you’re struggling with mental health issues.

Rubber Ducky Scavenger Hunt

2:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2. Henderson Park East – White Trail, 4000 Henderson Park Road, Tucker. 678-597-9040.

Go on a quacky adventure in Henderson Park to search high and low for hidden rubber ducks. You might even win a prize.

Birds of Prey

1-2 p.m. Saturday, March 2. Free. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.

See and learn about magnificent birds of prey at Dunwoody Nature Center’s free first Saturday event.

North Fulton

Roswell Beer Festival

2-6 p.m. Saturday, March 2. $75 general admission. Town Square, 610 Atlanta St., Roswell.

Sample your choice of more than 350 beers, try cuisine from local restaurants and enjoy live music. The event is a fundraiser for STAR House.

Chattahoochee Road Race

7:45 a.m. Saturday, March 2. 5K $37, 10K $44. 5585 Sandy Springs Circle NE, Atlanta.

Run a 5K or 10K on this fast, mostly flat course that’s a qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.

Alpharetta Restaurant Week

Sunday, March 3, plus additional dates. participating Alpharetta restaurants. 770-698-9292.

Treat yourself to lunch or dinner out during Alpharetta Restaurant Week, which features more than 45 participating restaurants offering a specially priced dinner or lunch menu.

Gwinnett

Kidsignments

Continuing 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, March 1, and Saturday, March 2. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville.

Find almost anything you need for kids, teens and parents-to-be for bargain prices at this semiannual consignment sale.

K-Pop Minicon

11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday, March 3. $25 and up. Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. office 770-813-7500, tickets 470-639-8243.

If you’re a K-Pop fan, head to this minicon for panels, a mini concert, tattoos, vendors, workshops, a K-drama watch room and more.

Sip and Swine BBQ Festival

3-9 p.m. Friday, March 1, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, March 2. Free admission and parking. Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville.

Buy some tasty barbecue and beverages and listen to live music at this festival, which benefits the Hope of Home at Gwinnett Children’s Center.