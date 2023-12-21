9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23. $19.95. Children’s Museum of Atlanta, 275 Centennial Olympic Park Dr. NW, Atlanta. 404-659-5437.

Bring the kids to celebrate Christmas by watching a Peachtree Puppets Christmas Show, skating together in your socks at Sockefeller Plaza and more.

Sounds of the Season

3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23. $29 and up. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4800.

Hear your favorite holiday music including “The Nutcracker” performed with Tchaikovsky’s original version and Duke Ellington’s big band arrangements as well as Tammy McCann singing festive tunes.

Atlanta Jingle Bell Jog 5K

9 a.m. 5K, 10 a.m. Mile Elf Dash. Sunday, Dec. 24. $50 5K, $20 Elf Dash. Piedmont Park, Charles Allen entrance off of 10th Street, Atlanta.

Run in your race-provided Santa costume, along with a pair of jingle bells tied to your running shoes, as you make your way through a scenic Piedmont Park course.

Cobb

Enchanted Safari at Six Flags

6 p.m.-10 p.m. time slots, Friday, Dec. 22-Sunday, Dec. 24. $49.99 per vehicle, plus taxes. Six Flags White Water, 250 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta.

Drive through jungle-themed displays of everything from piranhas to peacocks and featuring over one million lights.

Santa’s Post Office

Noon-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22-Sunday, Dec. 24. Truist Holiday Community Corner, The Battery Atlanta at the corner of Power Alley and Battery Avenue, Atlanta. 404-494-1150.

Bring letters to Santa and take photos of your kids interacting with him. Holiday-themed, kid-friendly activities, complimentary treats and giveaways and a Holiday Market are also featured at the event.

Stepp Stewart’s Motown Christmas

8 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22 and Saturday, Dec. 23 and 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24. $40-$45. Marietta’s New Theatre in the Square, 11 Whitlock Ave., Marietta. 770-426-4800.

Watch a joyful production that brings together the timeless magic of Motown and the warmth and spirit of Christmas.

DeKalb

Holiday Art Fair

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22 and Saturday, Dec. 23. Spruill Gallery, 4681 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-394-4019.

Shop for last-minutes gifts at a Holiday Art Fair featuring a carefully curated selection of works by Georgia artists and artisans.

Tutankhamun: His Tomb and His Treasures

10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22 and 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23 and 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24. Adults $24.90 and up, kids $17.90. Exhibition Hub Atlanta Art Center, 5660 Buford Hwy. NE, Doraville.

Explore Tutankhamun’s legendary tomb and treasures with over 1,000 perfectly reconstructed objects.

Morning Interpretive Hike

8 a.m.-11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 24. Free. Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Center, 3787 Klondike Road, Stonecrest. 770-484-3060.

Join a guided moderate hike of about one to two hours to learn about Arabia Mountain’s natural and cultural resources.

North Fulton

“Trouble in Toyland”

10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 22. $10, free for ages 2 and under but may need to sit on an adult’s lap. Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell. 770-594-6232.

Join “That Puppet Guy” Lee Bryan for a performance that brings holiday hijinks to the stage with a tale of elves on strike and Rudolph with a runny nose.

BFF/Date Night - Melt My Heart

7 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22. $42-$59 per person. Painting with a Twist, 11770 Haynes Bridge Road #801, Alpharetta. 470-294-0051.

Bring your BFF or boyfriend and paint a two-panel depiction of cute snowmen.

A Jody Jazzy Christmas

7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23. $39. The Velvet Note, 4075 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta. 855-583-5838.

Listen to pianist/keyboardist Jody Mayfield showcase his number-one Christmas album in an inspiring performance.

Gwinnett

Toboggan Tunnel

2 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22 and noon-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23. Duluth Town Green, 3526 Knox St., Duluth.

Zoom down the Toboggan Tunnel, a frosty mix of speed and adrenaline with no snow required.

“A Christmas Carol Reimagined”

Continuing 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22. $65 and up, $10 parking. Gas South Theater, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-813-7500 office, 470-639-8243 tickets.

Experience “A Christmas Carol” like never before in this performance by STORYBOOK Theater.

“Gimme Springsteen” Christmas Show

8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23. $25 advance, $30 day of event. Red Clay Music Foundry, 3116 Main St., Duluth. 404-478-2749.

Join “Gimme Springsteen” for a night of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s music as well as a few holiday favorites. Santa will be available for photos in the lobby.