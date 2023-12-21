Looking for something fun to do this last weekend before Christmas? Holiday events are still in full swing with Santa-costumed runners hitting the streets for the Atlanta Jingle Bell Jog 5K, a “Trouble in Toyland” puppet show with holiday hijinks and more. If you’d like a break from the holidays, visit the Tutankhamun exhibit in Doraville or take a guided nature hike up Arabia Mountain.
Check out the following 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta:
Intown Atlanta
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23. $19.95. Children’s Museum of Atlanta, 275 Centennial Olympic Park Dr. NW, Atlanta. 404-659-5437.
Bring the kids to celebrate Christmas by watching a Peachtree Puppets Christmas Show, skating together in your socks at Sockefeller Plaza and more.
3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23. $29 and up. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4800.
Hear your favorite holiday music including “The Nutcracker” performed with Tchaikovsky’s original version and Duke Ellington’s big band arrangements as well as Tammy McCann singing festive tunes.
9 a.m. 5K, 10 a.m. Mile Elf Dash. Sunday, Dec. 24. $50 5K, $20 Elf Dash. Piedmont Park, Charles Allen entrance off of 10th Street, Atlanta.
Run in your race-provided Santa costume, along with a pair of jingle bells tied to your running shoes, as you make your way through a scenic Piedmont Park course.
Cobb
6 p.m.-10 p.m. time slots, Friday, Dec. 22-Sunday, Dec. 24. $49.99 per vehicle, plus taxes. Six Flags White Water, 250 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta.
Drive through jungle-themed displays of everything from piranhas to peacocks and featuring over one million lights.
Noon-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22-Sunday, Dec. 24. Truist Holiday Community Corner, The Battery Atlanta at the corner of Power Alley and Battery Avenue, Atlanta. 404-494-1150.
Bring letters to Santa and take photos of your kids interacting with him. Holiday-themed, kid-friendly activities, complimentary treats and giveaways and a Holiday Market are also featured at the event.
Stepp Stewart’s Motown Christmas
8 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22 and Saturday, Dec. 23 and 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24. $40-$45. Marietta’s New Theatre in the Square, 11 Whitlock Ave., Marietta. 770-426-4800.
Watch a joyful production that brings together the timeless magic of Motown and the warmth and spirit of Christmas.
DeKalb
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22 and Saturday, Dec. 23. Spruill Gallery, 4681 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-394-4019.
Shop for last-minutes gifts at a Holiday Art Fair featuring a carefully curated selection of works by Georgia artists and artisans.
Tutankhamun: His Tomb and His Treasures
10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22 and 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23 and 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24. Adults $24.90 and up, kids $17.90. Exhibition Hub Atlanta Art Center, 5660 Buford Hwy. NE, Doraville.
Explore Tutankhamun’s legendary tomb and treasures with over 1,000 perfectly reconstructed objects.
8 a.m.-11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 24. Free. Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Center, 3787 Klondike Road, Stonecrest. 770-484-3060.
Join a guided moderate hike of about one to two hours to learn about Arabia Mountain’s natural and cultural resources.
North Fulton
10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 22. $10, free for ages 2 and under but may need to sit on an adult’s lap. Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell. 770-594-6232.
Join “That Puppet Guy” Lee Bryan for a performance that brings holiday hijinks to the stage with a tale of elves on strike and Rudolph with a runny nose.
BFF/Date Night - Melt My Heart
7 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22. $42-$59 per person. Painting with a Twist, 11770 Haynes Bridge Road #801, Alpharetta. 470-294-0051.
Bring your BFF or boyfriend and paint a two-panel depiction of cute snowmen.
7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23. $39. The Velvet Note, 4075 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta. 855-583-5838.
Listen to pianist/keyboardist Jody Mayfield showcase his number-one Christmas album in an inspiring performance.
Gwinnett
2 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22 and noon-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23. Duluth Town Green, 3526 Knox St., Duluth.
Zoom down the Toboggan Tunnel, a frosty mix of speed and adrenaline with no snow required.
“A Christmas Carol Reimagined”
Continuing 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22. $65 and up, $10 parking. Gas South Theater, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-813-7500 office, 470-639-8243 tickets.
Experience “A Christmas Carol” like never before in this performance by STORYBOOK Theater.
“Gimme Springsteen” Christmas Show
8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23. $25 advance, $30 day of event. Red Clay Music Foundry, 3116 Main St., Duluth. 404-478-2749.
Join “Gimme Springsteen” for a night of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s music as well as a few holiday favorites. Santa will be available for photos in the lobby.
