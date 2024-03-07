Looking for something fun to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? The two-week Atlanta Science Festival gets underway with events that include Animals in Motion at Zoo Atlanta, where you’ll learn how orangutans swing, how an elephant trunk works and more. Or get your St. Patrick’s Day celebration started early at an Irish Fest in Norcross.

Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Intown Atlanta

Hunger Walk/Run

Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 10. Walkers $30, runners $40. Home Depot Backyard, 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta.

Walk or run in this 5K that benefits six local hunger relief organizations.

Ron White

8 p.m. Saturday, March 9. $50 and up. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 855-285-8499.

Join Ron White — known to his fans as “Tater Salad” — for a night of comedy.

Biomechanics Day: Animals in Motion

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 9. $25.20-$31.45. Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-624-9453.

Learn how orangutans swing, how an elephant’s trunk works and more with help from biomechanics experts from the Georgia Institute of Technology. This program is among the events scheduled for the first day of the Atlanta Science Festival.

Cobb

Kevin Hart

10 p.m. Friday, March 8. $104.50 and up. Coca-Cola Roxy, 800 Battery Ave. SE, No. 500, Atlanta. 470-351-3866.

Join in the laughs as comedian Kevin Hart takes the stage as part of his Brand New Material Tour.

‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

Continuing 8 p.m. Friday, March 8, and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 10. $43.00-$165. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 770-916-2852.

Watch as the Atlanta Opera brings Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” a chaotic comedy rife with magical potions, mistaken identities and perplexed lovers, to life.

Atlanta Travel and Adventure Show

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, March 9, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, March 10. One-day adult admission (advance) $18.26, two-day admission $26.49, both including taxes and fees. Kids 16 and younger free. Cobb Galleria Centre Hall C-D, 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta. 203-878-2577.

Discover top travel destinations, and learn the latest tips, trends and advice for your trips and more.

DeKalb

Oakhurst Wine Crawl

4-7 p.m. Saturday, March 9. $60 in advance, $70 day of event. Harmony Park, intersection of Oakview Road and East Lake Drive, Oakhurst Village, Decatur.

Welcome the spring festival season with the annual Oakhurst Wine Crawl and sip your choice of more than 100 wines. Proceeds directly support the neighborhood and pay for Oakhurst PorchFest.

Friday Night Hike

7-8 p.m. Friday, March 8. $5, free for members. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.

Take a guided hike through the trails of the Nature Center and learn about nocturnal animals, nighttime adaptations and more. After the hike, spend some time around a cozy campfire.

Tucker Recreation Center Meet and Greet

1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 9. Free. Tucker Recreation Center, 4898 Lavista Road, Tucker. 678-597-9040.

Visit the Tucker Recreation Center to find out about programs for youths, adults and seniors in arts, education, fitness and sports.

North Fulton

Flying into the Future Family Fun Day

Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, March 10. Included with general admission of $14-$20, members free. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.

Learn about flying animals and test your tinkering skills with STEAM-themed crafts and activities. A Wings to Soar flighted raptor show will take place at 12:30, 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.

Braves Organist Matt Kaminski’s ‘Tales From Left Field’

7:30-11 p.m. Friday, March 8. $46. The Velvet Note, 4075 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta. 855-583-5838.

See a performance by Atlanta Braves organist Matt Kaminski and his jazz quartet as he leads fans through an odyssey of his music combined with storytelling from the ballfield.

‘Beauty and the Beast’

3 p.m. Saturday, March 9. North Point Mall center court, 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta. 770-740-8636.

Watch a mini-performance of “Beauty & the Beast” performed by Atlanta Dance Theatre.

Gwinnett

Coca-Cola Preseason Party at Coolray Field

11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 10. Free. Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville.

Get ready for the Gwinnett Stripers’ upcoming season with onfield batting practice, food and drink, self-guided tours, raffles and prizes.

Irish Fest

Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, March 9. Free. Downtown Norcross, 5666 Buford Highway, Norcross. 770-448-2122.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with music, dancing, face painting, balloon twisters, food and more.

Broad Street Film Festival

Friday, March 8, through Sunday, March 10. $20 and up. The Eagle Theatre, 5029 W. Broad St. NE, Sugar Hill. 770-945-6929.

Gather with storytellers and audiences to see short films and hear from filmmakers and other speakers.